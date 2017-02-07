Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Thinking about 25-06
07-02-2017, 12:31 PM
Thinking about 25-06
Hello-

I recently shot a 25-06 and really liked the light recoil and capabilities.

Is this a good caliber choice for a lighter recoil long range (talking 400 yards, possible to 600 yards) for deer sized game?

Or phrased differently, do you think there are any better calibers to use? in case it matters I currently have a 7mm-08 and 30-06. Thanks
