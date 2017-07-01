Of these straight walled cartridges, what is best out of a 13"-14" bbl?

Quote:
Looking at a new pistol barrel for an encore pistol frame and these are the approved cartridges in my state for deer. If possible, I'm looking for something that will be effective out to 100-125yds.
357 mag
357 max
375 win
38 super
10mm
41 rem mag
41 AE
44 spl
44 rem mag
44 automag
444 marlin
445 super mag
454 casull
45-70
460 rowland
460 s&w
475 linebaugh
480 rugger
50 linebaugh
50 Beau wolf
500 s&w
What would be your first choice based purely on ballistic performance?
My heart belongs to the .41mag it's my all time favorite pistol caliber and I've made some shots with it I'd never even be able to talk about if I hadn't had witnesses with me.
If you barrel can handle the plus p loads the 210 and 230gr JHP's can reach out with authority.
If you plan to load your own the Hornady XTP .41 210gr is a great bullet to look at. I've taken deer and hogs with both the .41 and .44mag's with the xTP's and liked the performance.
The .44mag would be my second choice. When you move up past the 230gr loaded hot it doesn't take too many rounds to do some considerable damage to your wrist if you aren't holding it right and properly braced.
My brother has a .460 that's a lot of fun to shoot for about five rounds and that's about it.
One of my buddies shoots the .475 Linebaugh and let me run a few rounds through it and that was one of the most accurate handguns I have ever fired. We were shooting tank turtles with it out to 50yds and hitting about 8:10 which is amazing with a handgun.
If you're going to shoot the 45-70 do yourself a favor and pick up an old Marlin lever gun. That's way more recoil than you want in a pistol.
Best of luck.