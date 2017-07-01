Re: Of these straight walled cartridges, what is best out of a 13"-14" bbl? Quote: Winny94 Originally Posted by Looking at a new pistol barrel for an encore pistol frame and these are the approved cartridges in my state for deer. If possible, I'm looking for something that will be effective out to 100-125yds.

357 mag

357 max

375 win

38 super

10mm

41 rem mag

41 AE

44 spl

44 rem mag

44 automag

444 marlin

445 super mag

454 casull

45-70

460 rowland

460 s&w

475 linebaugh

480 rugger

50 linebaugh

50 Beau wolf

500 s&w



What would be your first choice based purely on ballistic performance?



If you barrel can handle the plus p loads the 210 and 230gr JHP's can reach out with authority.



If you plan to load your own the Hornady XTP .41 210gr is a great bullet to look at. I've taken deer and hogs with both the .41 and .44mag's with the xTP's and liked the performance.



The .44mag would be my second choice. When you move up past the 230gr loaded hot it doesn't take too many rounds to do some considerable damage to your wrist if you aren't holding it right and properly braced.



My brother has a .460 that's a lot of fun to shoot for about five rounds and that's about it.



One of my buddies shoots the .475 Linebaugh and let me run a few rounds through it and that was one of the most accurate handguns I have ever fired. We were shooting tank turtles with it out to 50yds and hitting about 8:10 which is amazing with a handgun.



If you're going to shoot the 45-70 do yourself a favor and pick up an old Marlin lever gun. That's way more recoil than you want in a pistol.



