Re: Texas Heart Shot
Watched my brother take this shot at an antelope with horrible results. His first and second shots went over its back. Third shot hit him in the lower jaw. Absolutely horrible. The wind was blowing 30 mph and we later found his scope mount was loose. Anyways, fourth shot was a Texas heart shot, just trying to put him out of his misery. It simply added to it. It blew is stomach, liver and some intestines out the bottom. He was still walking around, probably confused from the impact of the bullet to his lower jaw. He bedded down, we started walking closer, he would get up and move, we would hide in the tall grass. We got to about 50 yards and my brother put the final shot into him and ended his suffering. We felt pretty bad for the misery that the animal went through. My brother was really upset by it all. Either way, to answer your question, NO I will never ever take a Texas heart shot.
