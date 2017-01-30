     close
  #1  
01-30-2017, 07:49 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2009
Posts: 347
Texas Heart Shot
had to take a shot yesterday at a walking away game from 320 meters. never tried this shot before but found out that its a huge game killer shot because the shock wave destroys every single vital organ. the shot l took was 25 degreese high angle so the exit woond was just behined the head. one bad thing about the shot is: the meet kinda gets spoilt because the bullet goes throuh the stomac
anyone else take these shots ?
    #2  
    01-30-2017, 08:24 AM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jan 2015
    Location: Flatlander KY
    Posts: 218
    Re: Texas Heart Shot
    Watched my brother take this shot at an antelope with horrible results. His first and second shots went over its back. Third shot hit him in the lower jaw. Absolutely horrible. The wind was blowing 30 mph and we later found his scope mount was loose. Anyways, fourth shot was a Texas heart shot, just trying to put him out of his misery. It simply added to it. It blew is stomach, liver and some intestines out the bottom. He was still walking around, probably confused from the impact of the bullet to his lower jaw. He bedded down, we started walking closer, he would get up and move, we would hide in the tall grass. We got to about 50 yards and my brother put the final shot into him and ended his suffering. We felt pretty bad for the misery that the animal went through. My brother was really upset by it all. Either way, to answer your question, NO I will never ever take a Texas heart shot.
      #3  
    01-30-2017, 08:30 AM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Feb 2009
    Posts: 347
    Re: Texas Heart Shot
    hmmm. you could have woonded the animal from any sort a angle. l have shot animals that have 3 legs..!! the bullet lands low on a perfect side shot and hits the leg and the animal lives 3 legged. l normaly wait for a good shooting position. the first time l tried this Texas heart shot was yesterday and the result was dead before it hit the ground. but at 320 meters the 7mm rem mag has more than anough energy to go straight throuh one end and out the other on deer sized game. but bad for the meet l guess. if you think of it you have more of a chance of woonding an animal from a side shot than the Texas heart shot as is you miss the vital area you will hit the stomac or back legs ? shots are taken when you feel that you are gonna defenatly gona conect. if l m seconding that l might conect or not l never pull the trigger. l only shoot when l get that feeling that lm gona hit what lm aiming at. but offcourse things can go wrong.! but my shot was angled up so l didnt aim for its back side but just infront of the balls because l could see under the animals belly. and it exited out from the top of the neck breaking spine aswell as going through stomac, liver, lungs. not that l will wait for a good Texas heart shot position after this but l just found it intresting that the shot is deadly as long as your rifle has the power to pull it off clean
      #4  
    01-30-2017, 09:02 AM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jan 2011
    Location: Spokane, WA
    Posts: 3,797
    Re: Texas Heart Shot
    Some places in the world this may be your most frequent offering. I've made the shot, and didn't take the shot due to the variables involved.

    Consistently having good results with it requires more bullet than other types of shots.
      #5  
    01-30-2017, 09:46 AM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jul 2004
    Location: Texas
    Posts: 7,015
    Re: Texas Heart Shot
    The one thing I don't get, is where the name "Texas Heart Shot" come from.

    I am from Texas, and I don't know anyone that uses that Point of aim to make a shot given any other choice.

    It is devastating to the animal but a very poor choice in shot placement for a hunter. On some non game animals it could be used for management if you don't intend to harvest the meat.

    Everyone has a choice, and if this was the only chance of harvesting a true trophy I would probably
    take the shot. I have passed up many shots in the past that would be marginal for no other reason except for the possibility of massive meat damage.

    I don't consider this type of shot un ethical because of its ability to dispatch the game fast, I just prefer not to use it unless I have to. (Rarely do you "have" to make any shot).

    Everyone has there preferred shot, so this is just another choice for the hunter to make In my opinion. It does require pin point accuracy in my opinion to prevent meat spoilage. So with that in mind most decide not to use it after the few times they try it.

    No criticism intended, Just glad you got your animal.

    J E CUSTOM
