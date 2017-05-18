Target Shooting

Hello,
Short answer I would go with:
Main reason is because there are just too many different commercial loads, hand loads, projectile mass, etc etc for it to function flawlessly.
The recoil operating mechanism is optimized for a certain "range" of recoil momentum...any deviations from that "range" of recoil momentum and the recoil operating mechanism does not function properly.
So the user would constantly be changing spring weights, mass weights on the actual recoiling mechanism aka "slide".
Then you bring in the variations of individual shooters "hold" techniques.....Would be like limp wristing a pistol if you are a soft hold, semi free recoil hold or such.
But if you hold super tight then you would have to have heavier spring weight since the "non recoiling" part of the firearm has greater "mass" acting against the recoiling part of firearm.
That is my take on it anyways
Edited To Add: Gas operating systems are a PIA enough to tune...I don't want to deal with attempting to tune a recoil operating system.
