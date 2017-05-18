Re: Target Shooting I think the main reason is that recoil-operated actions require the barrel to move rearward under recoil, and that's not a good thing for precision shooting. The M2 Browning machine gun is a good example of a recoil-operated rifle. It was not used for precision shooting though. That type of action was used extensively in shotguns like the Auto-5 and Remington 11. You also see recoil-operated actions in most pistols, and you'll notice how the barrel moves rearward with the slide for a while before it disengages. These guns all work quite well with recoil operation but none of them are built for precision shooting. The gas-operated systems we have now are better for accuracy because the barrel can remain attached to the receiver. Having shot a number of guns with recoil- and gas-operated actions I can tell you there isn't much of a difference in felt recoil between them. Either type of action will soften the recoil a fair amount, mostly by prolonging the recoil impulse into more of a push. Some of the recoil is actually eliminated through friction or the venting of gases rearward.



THEIS makes another good point. Recoil can vary widely in a rifle based on which bullet you're shooting, and its hard to design an action that will function across such a wide range. The Browning shotguns came in several different configurations (such as "Light 12", etc.) to handle the different shotshells. A heavy action wouldn't cycle properly with light target loads. Gas systems use the pressure generated in the barrel, which is fairly consistent among most rifle cartridges. Many AR-type rifles have adjustable gas blocks to accommodate a wider variety of ammo.