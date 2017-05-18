Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Target Shooting
05-18-2017, 07:47 AM
Target Shooting
Why do semi auto rifles not use the recoil to chamber a new round?



This is my Welcome Back Post (Busy for Few Years )

Note : I have asked this question in several Forums, but didn't get any satisfying answer from anywhere. : (

Hoping to get it from here.

Thanks !
05-18-2017, 08:43 AM
Re: Target Shooting
Hello,

Short answer I would go with:

Main reason is because there are just too many different commercial loads, hand loads, projectile mass, etc etc for it to function flawlessly.

The recoil operating mechanism is optimized for a certain "range" of recoil momentum...any deviations from that "range" of recoil momentum and the recoil operating mechanism does not function properly.

So the user would constantly be changing spring weights, mass weights on the actual recoiling mechanism aka "slide".

Then you bring in the variations of individual shooters "hold" techniques.....Would be like limp wristing a pistol if you are a soft hold, semi free recoil hold or such.

But if you hold super tight then you would have to have heavier spring weight since the "non recoiling" part of the firearm has greater "mass" acting against the recoiling part of firearm.

That is my take on it anyways

Edited To Add: Gas operating systems are a PIA enough to tune...I don't want to deal with attempting to tune a recoil operating system.

THEIS
Do not let someone else's desires set your limits
05-18-2017, 09:21 AM
Re: Target Shooting
I think the main reason is that recoil-operated actions require the barrel to move rearward under recoil, and that's not a good thing for precision shooting. The M2 Browning machine gun is a good example of a recoil-operated rifle. It was not used for precision shooting though. That type of action was used extensively in shotguns like the Auto-5 and Remington 11. You also see recoil-operated actions in most pistols, and you'll notice how the barrel moves rearward with the slide for a while before it disengages. These guns all work quite well with recoil operation but none of them are built for precision shooting. The gas-operated systems we have now are better for accuracy because the barrel can remain attached to the receiver. Having shot a number of guns with recoil- and gas-operated actions I can tell you there isn't much of a difference in felt recoil between them. Either type of action will soften the recoil a fair amount, mostly by prolonging the recoil impulse into more of a push. Some of the recoil is actually eliminated through friction or the venting of gases rearward.

THEIS makes another good point. Recoil can vary widely in a rifle based on which bullet you're shooting, and its hard to design an action that will function across such a wide range. The Browning shotguns came in several different configurations (such as "Light 12", etc.) to handle the different shotshells. A heavy action wouldn't cycle properly with light target loads. Gas systems use the pressure generated in the barrel, which is fairly consistent among most rifle cartridges. Many AR-type rifles have adjustable gas blocks to accommodate a wider variety of ammo.
