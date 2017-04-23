Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page tall target test
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

tall target test
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-23-2017, 05:11 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2014
Posts: 38
tall target test
After watching Brian's video I know the equation Actual Range (yds) X Dialed Elevation (MOA) X constant (0.01047) the true MOA adjustment at 100yds = Expected POI

My question is if I have a TMOA (True MOA) reticle do I need to multiply by the constant or should the scope take care of that for me?

As I write this it makes me wonder if just the reticle is TMOA or both the reticle and the turret are TMOA. Better ask the manufacturer that last part.

Thanks
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 04-23-2017, 07:13 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 509
Re: tall target test
Quote:
Originally Posted by Red Delicious View Post
After watching Brian's video I know the equation Actual Range (yds) X Dialed Elevation (MOA) X constant (0.01047) the true MOA adjustment at 100yds = Expected POI

My question is if I have a TMOA (True MOA) reticle do I need to multiply by the constant or should the scope take care of that for me?

As I write this it makes me wonder if just the reticle is TMOA or both the reticle and the turret are TMOA. Better ask the manufacturer that last part.

Thanks
You still need the constant. One MOA is not exactly one inch at 100 yards and the constant adjusts for this. There isn't supposed to be any difference between the MOA on your reticle and the MOA on your turret. Since nothing is perfect though you might have some disparity between the two. The tall target test will tell you how much they are off so you can correct for any error with your ballistic calc.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Hornady Eldx 7mm rem mag | Best rifle to progressively build? »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:52 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC