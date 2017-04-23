Re: tall target test Quote: Red Delicious Originally Posted by After watching Brian's video I know the equation Actual Range (yds) X Dialed Elevation (MOA) X constant (0.01047) the true MOA adjustment at 100yds = Expected POI



My question is if I have a TMOA (True MOA) reticle do I need to multiply by the constant or should the scope take care of that for me?



As I write this it makes me wonder if just the reticle is TMOA or both the reticle and the turret are TMOA. Better ask the manufacturer that last part.



Thanks You still need the constant. One MOA is not exactly one inch at 100 yards and the constant adjusts for this. There isn't supposed to be any difference between the MOA on your reticle and the MOA on your turret. Since nothing is perfect though you might have some disparity between the two. The tall target test will tell you how much they are off so you can correct for any error with your ballistic calc.