Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Talk me out of barrel fluting
05-18-2017, 06:54 PM
Join Date: Jan 2016
Talk me out of barrel fluting
Putting together a lighterweight elk rifle and trying to justify fluting the thing

700 action
#3 bartlein
Mcmillan game scout
Standard bdl bottom metal

Gonna chamber it in 300win and will be finishing the barrel at 25" and adding a Radial style brake (vias)


To flute or not to flute..... How much weight do you think I could shave?

Worth it or not???
05-18-2017, 07:02 PM
Re: Talk me out of barrel fluting
Fluting a #3 will shave very very little weight.

Not worth the cost based on weight saving. Fluting is 99% for looks.
05-18-2017, 07:15 PM
Re: Talk me out of barrel fluting
What it's going to cost to buy the barrel and have it fluted, you might as well just buy a Proof Research carbon fiber barrel at 26" and have it fitted to your action. Saves weight, and performs like a bull barrel.
05-18-2017, 08:00 PM
Re: Talk me out of barrel fluting
Ditto! Not a fan of radial muzzle brake.
05-18-2017, 08:05 PM
Re: Talk me out of barrel fluting
Lightening a rifle is a take the weight where you can kind of thing without it hurting potential accuracy too much . Every ounce counts . Fluting may not be that cost effective compared to the weight reduction but it does remove some weight from the total . I have always been a rifle weight ignorer . When I was younger I trained with a heavy steel bar as a pseudo rifle and once you pick up the gun any gun even an M60 machine gun it feels light . Spending hundreds to take a few ounces of a gun when you could just build up some more muscle for free .
05-18-2017, 08:09 PM
Re: Talk me out of barrel fluting
Won't say who, but, they are very reputable, they say that fluting, in their opinion is just ''cosmetic'' has no real use.
05-18-2017, 08:15 PM
Re: Talk me out of barrel fluting
People say that fluting is cosmetic because it does not improve the guns accuracy but if you mill off steel you reduce weight , how much for the money is a different story .
