|
Re: Talk me out of barrel fluting
What it's going to cost to buy the barrel and have it fluted, you might as well just buy a Proof Research carbon fiber barrel at 26" and have it fitted to your action. Saves weight, and performs like a bull barrel.
__________________
"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger
"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith
Quote:
|
Originally Posted by WildRose
The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja.