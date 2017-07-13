Re: Stock selection Quote: Burley Originally Posted by I'm actually not planning on glass bedding the McMillan but the Christensen normally is a bull barrel. So it would be more to take up the space left by using a smaller barrel.



You also have to remember that I don't know a lot about this stuff. So asking me why? Well, idk, that's why I'm on here. To try and figure it the why!

I have two rifles with the McMillan Hunter stocks. I really like them for hunting rifles. With the edge fill they will weigh around 1.5 lbs. For best accuracy you should glass bed them. I think that you are a little confused about what bedding is. Most people do not bed the barrel channel. The bedding material is to make a perfect fit of the action, recoil lug, and tang to the stock. The barrel channel is, for the most part, left alone so that the barrel floats above the stock without touching. For good reference look up "glass bedding a rifle" on YouTube. This will give you a better idea. Here is one of my rifles with the McMillan Hunter stock. Granted this has a #4 contour barrel, but it will give you an idea of what it would look like.