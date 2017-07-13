Stock selection

I'm going to preface this with.... I'm new to a lot of this.... that's why I'm asking for info.
So I'm looking at 3 stocks. I haven't held a huge variety of stocks and I'm wanting to know people's opinions on a couple of different styles. What do You like and why. I'm building a 264 for this seasons hunt. Running out of time to do a custom McMillan or something similar due to the long lead times. Found some options thought that are all around 5-6 weeks and that works with my time frame.
McMillan has 2 shocks in their inventory that you can get inlet ready. Their Game Warden and also their McMillan Hunter. With edge infill they are both in the 2lb range. I also looking at the Christensen Arms Ridgeline stock. It's what i originally what i was leaning towards. Very comfortable stock for me. However, the Christensen's inlet is designed for a bull barrel. What i have is a Proof Research Sendero contour.
So why's going to be better route. A McMillan that I've never held and don't know if I'll like those stocks. Or the Christensen that I'll have to glass bed that Sendero contour. The McMillan will be a better fit but I know how that Christensen feels in hand. Christensen might look bad trying to fill the space for the barrel when glass bedding?
... Christensen that I'll have to glass bed that Sendero contour. The McMillan will be a better fit but I know how that Christensen feels in hand. Christensen might look bad trying to fill the space for the barrel when glass bedding?
Why would you have to consider the Sendero contour when you're bedding the action? Unless you plan to place some degree of engineered stress on the barrel (most hunters now days free float barrels in the same manner as target shooters) there's no reason that I can think of to worry about how the barrel "fits" as long as the channel is large enough to accommodate the free floating condition.
Your images include both tactical and sport (hunting) styles of stocks. If you're intending to do off hand shooting I'd recommend a sporter type of stock. Just my two cents.
Take a look at Stocky's stocks. You can get a very nice stock with aluminum bedding block for a lot less money than a custom McMillan, etc.
I'm actually not planning on glass bedding the McMillan but the Christensen normally is a bull barrel. So it would be more to take up the space left by using a smaller barrel.
You also have to remember that I don't know a lot about this stuff. So asking me why? Well, idk, that's why I'm on here. To try and figure it the why!
I have had a couple of hunting rifles stocked with the standard fill McMillan Hunter and really liked the fit, just not the weight. I switched over to the Manners EH-1 on all but one rifle. I think with the Edge fill, you would like the McM. You didn't mention barrel contour or target weight for your rifle.
So the barrel is the Proof Research, it's the Sendero contour. When I asked McMillan if they new the contours they said Proof has its own Sendero contour so....? Whatever that means.
Goal is a light rifle in the 6.5lbs range. Stocks are all 2lbs. If you use the edge fill that McMillan has. I've just never had a stock in those styles so I'm a bit nervous about dropping that kind of cash and never holding one. I have held the Christensen and it's comfortable.
I have two rifles with the McMillan Hunter stocks. I really like them for hunting rifles. With the edge fill they will weigh around 1.5 lbs. For best accuracy you should glass bed them. I think that you are a little confused about what bedding is. Most people do not bed the barrel channel. The bedding material is to make a perfect fit of the action, recoil lug, and tang to the stock. The barrel channel is, for the most part, left alone so that the barrel floats above the stock without touching. For good reference look up "glass bedding a rifle" on YouTube. This will give you a better idea. Here is one of my rifles with the McMillan Hunter stock. Granted this has a #4 contour barrel, but it will give you an idea of what it would look like.
Is that the same stock that I posted a picture of? I'm kind limited on the McMillans because the don't have many inlet ready in inventory and I'm hoping to use it this season. Nice to hear that you really like the Hunter though. I've looked at a lot of options and it's I. The top 3