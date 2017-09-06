Re: Stock F-Class Build



The reason is many factors.



First and far-most is practical and costs.



Practical is having a rifle that I can use for my iron silhouette stuff, paper plinking, game harvest at close range, predator control at a fraction of distance beyond that,,, and now this F-Class stuff along with a kick at the can of Full-Bore if it comes.



The plus for me is having some awesome rifle builders up here in Western Canada, and most of them compete in one forum or the other.



Costs are another factor up here in Canada as we're 38 cents less the USD funds,,, so it doesn't take long too burn up our funds when most of our quality stuff comes from the USA.



Practical too me is having one unit too getter done.



I was a man of many rifles, but now I own 3,,, this Remmy LR, a 22 rim fire, and old school 12 gudage shot gun.



The advantage of 1 for me allows me too learn the unit well,,, I had a tact 308 years ago as I learned it well, but the many units from small critter getters too big Magnums made it hard to choose which unit too bring on the outtings,,, so a old school 30/06 will fit all my needs.



Game harvest will work so long as I allow the rifle and I too stay with in range for clean harvest when allowed,,, 40 too 140 yards with exception too distance of 200 or 350 if the critter permits for a safe humain take-down.



Harvesting game at this stage of my life is at the back burner of the out-doors stuff I do now days,,, but having things too do in the foot-hills of the Rocky Mountains adds value too my outtings.









Creek and small lake fishing is part of the mix, along with archery. Ha.



This long range shooting is all new too me, so I see part of it fitting into the mix.





My favourite past time is





And spending time with





Its all about the relaxing stuff in life for friends and me.





LOL.



Any Who, I need too get up too speed on these so called MOA ramps, or finding out if something like this will benefit fit me in the long hual.



Iron silhouettes stuff is 100 too 500 yards up here, so a factory scope with standard bases work fine, but going into the Long distant F Class stuff might limit my reach and adjustments threw the year.



Elevation, temp, barometric pressure, wind gravity and other factors will be playing havoc on my bullets,,, along with mirages that dance across the target on the hot summer days.



