Stock F-Class Build
06-09-2017, 09:46 PM
Stock F-Class Build
I'm rigging up a Remington 30/06 Long Range for "Stock F Class shooting" here in Western Canada.


My old Leopold Ver III 6.5x20 will be the starting optics on this project.
This old school scope has 1/4" per click or 4 clicks per inch.
The max clicks from bottom too top is 58,,, so this would be 14.5 MOA of adjustment.

So what angle of MOA ramp would be a good place to start.

I would like too still zero in for a 100 or 200 yards for my normal stuff,,, but need too reach out too the 900 meter / 1000 yard mark with room too play with some adjustment.


I'm starting off with Hornady ELD-X Hunter bullets,,, but it will change over time as these bullets "could" go up in weight as I begin testing different grains of them too...

200gr, 210gr, or 212gr.



My ft-per second will be the same as the 308 compitition ammo.

2550 ft per second on the heavy bullets,,, mid weight bullets could see 2775 ft per second.


This is my friends world national match rifle that he lent me for the competition. Its chambered in 308 with 34" Jury barrel. And one of the longest custom wood stocks ever made for F-Class shooting.


First time for me too ever shoot F Class as I placed 3rd out of 7 in the day.


So is it wize too look at a 10 or 20 MOA ramp for my Leopold Scope, or am I not looking at this wrong or right of considering a MOA ramp in the first place.

More questions too ask as my build is soon too get underway.

Western Canada Don
06-09-2017, 10:08 PM
Re: Stock F-Class Build
With a 100 yard zero you will dial around 30ish MOA to get to 1000 so I would go with a 20 MOA rail.
06-09-2017, 10:28 PM
Re: Stock F-Class Build
So why am I going too the "Stock F-Class route.

The reason is many factors.

First and far-most is practical and costs.

Practical is having a rifle that I can use for my iron silhouette stuff, paper plinking, game harvest at close range, predator control at a fraction of distance beyond that,,, and now this F-Class stuff along with a kick at the can of Full-Bore if it comes.

The plus for me is having some awesome rifle builders up here in Western Canada, and most of them compete in one forum or the other.

Costs are another factor up here in Canada as we're 38 cents less the USD funds,,, so it doesn't take long too burn up our funds when most of our quality stuff comes from the USA.

Practical too me is having one unit too getter done.

I was a man of many rifles, but now I own 3,,, this Remmy LR, a 22 rim fire, and old school 12 gudage shot gun.

The advantage of 1 for me allows me too learn the unit well,,, I had a tact 308 years ago as I learned it well, but the many units from small critter getters too big Magnums made it hard to choose which unit too bring on the outtings,,, so a old school 30/06 will fit all my needs.

Game harvest will work so long as I allow the rifle and I too stay with in range for clean harvest when allowed,,, 40 too 140 yards with exception too distance of 200 or 350 if the critter permits for a safe humain take-down.

Harvesting game at this stage of my life is at the back burner of the out-doors stuff I do now days,,, but having things too do in the foot-hills of the Rocky Mountains adds value too my outtings.




Creek and small lake fishing is part of the mix, along with archery. Ha.

This long range shooting is all new too me, so I see part of it fitting into the mix.


My favourite past time is


And spending time with


Its all about the relaxing stuff in life for friends and me.


LOL.

Any Who, I need too get up too speed on these so called MOA ramps, or finding out if something like this will benefit fit me in the long hual.

Iron silhouettes stuff is 100 too 500 yards up here, so a factory scope with standard bases work fine, but going into the Long distant F Class stuff might limit my reach and adjustments threw the year.

Elevation, temp, barometric pressure, wind gravity and other factors will be playing havoc on my bullets,,, along with mirages that dance across the target on the hot summer days.

Don
06-09-2017, 10:32 PM
Re: Stock F-Class Build
Quote:
Originally Posted by Plinker147 View Post
With a 100 yard zero you will dial around 30ish MOA to get to 1000 so I would go with a 20 MOA rail.
Thankyou Plinker, this was what I was guessing as I've had nothing to do with MOA rails.

So having this 20 MOA will still allow my scope too zero to 200 yards ???
