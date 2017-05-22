Stock Choice for Heavy Sporter build I am building a 300 win mag heavy sporter with a #3 Bartlien which weighs 3.5 lbs. I have not ordered stock or action yet. I am wondering what a stiller predator action will weigh with BDL hinged floor plate? I am I also looking for input on stock choice whether I should by a Mcmillan or Manners. I entertained Grayboe but it starts getting the weight closer to a Sendero. I want a gun I don't mind carrying on long walks through timber, up mountains and badlands.