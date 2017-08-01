     close
Stock cheek weld options
Stock cheek weld options
I am going to pick up a McMillan Game Warden stock for a new rifle (most likely a 28 Nosler) but thought I would ask you all a few questions first.

My other McMillan stocks all have the built in cheek rest riser. I really like it a lot but it adds a lot of weight to the stock. I am trying to keep this rifle at a lighter weight for packing around. This rifle will mostly be shot in the prone position.

Should I fore go the built in riser and see how the cheek weld is on the bare stock? There is also the option of getting a cheek rest bag to slap on there.

I have also been thinking about getting the McMillan stock in the carbon fiber and use a #5 contour barrel. The carbon fiber stock is a little lighter than the regular fill stock. it will be a long range rig but I want to keep it at the 9-10 lb range with a scope. Would the carbon fiber stock make it TOO light?

What do you guys think?
