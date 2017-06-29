Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page Status of Defensive Edge
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

Status of Defensive Edge
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-29-2017, 09:23 AM
Sponsor
  
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: North Idaho
Posts: 1,892
Status of Defensive Edge
There have several questions in response to taking on independent barreling and +P work. In short we have finished and cleared up most of our R&D projects and have some extra time in the shop now for a little while. So until we dive into the next R&D project we are going to take barrel jobs on 700 actions or customs. We will also +P throat the chamber on existing rifles like your Sendero 300 RUM for an extra 125+ fps. Completion around time on +P throating, muzzlebrakes and other DE parts like cheekpieces etc are at 2-3 weeks right now. If you want anything done in time for hunting season get it to us before the end of August or we flatly wont have time to get it in. 375 Terminator followers, we had to change some internal brass specs and have a new run on the way as this is written. When that arrives we will finish up load development open up orders for those. I have enough parts, dies, brass etc to build 10 and have a notification list started.
If you have any questions drop me an email gunsmith@defensiveedge.net
__________________
Shawn Carlock

www.defensiveedge.net
1-208-687-2659
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Stock F-Class Build | Carbon fiber weight savings »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:30 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC