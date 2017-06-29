Status of Defensive Edge There have several questions in response to taking on independent barreling and +P work. In short we have finished and cleared up most of our R&D projects and have some extra time in the shop now for a little while. So until we dive into the next R&D project we are going to take barrel jobs on 700 actions or customs. We will also +P throat the chamber on existing rifles like your Sendero 300 RUM for an extra 125+ fps. Completion around time on +P throating, muzzlebrakes and other DE parts like cheekpieces etc are at 2-3 weeks right now. If you want anything done in time for hunting season get it to us before the end of August or we flatly wont have time to get it in. 375 Terminator followers, we had to change some internal brass specs and have a new run on the way as this is written. When that arrives we will finish up load development open up orders for those. I have enough parts, dies, brass etc to build 10 and have a notification list started.

