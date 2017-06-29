|
Status of Defensive Edge
There have several questions in response to taking on independent barreling and +P work. In short we have finished and cleared up most of our R&D projects and have some extra time in the shop now for a little while. So until we dive into the next R&D project we are going to take barrel jobs on 700 actions or customs. We will also +P throat the chamber on existing rifles like your Sendero 300 RUM for an extra 125+ fps. Completion around time on +P throating, muzzlebrakes and other DE parts like cheekpieces etc are at 2-3 weeks right now. If you want anything done in time for hunting season get it to us before the end of August or we flatly wont have time to get it in. 375 Terminator followers, we had to change some internal brass specs and have a new run on the way as this is written. When that arrives we will finish up load development open up orders for those. I have enough parts, dies, brass etc to build 10 and have a notification list started.
If you have any questions drop me an email gunsmith@defensiveedge.net