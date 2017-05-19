Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page Starting work on a new sporter weight rifle
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

Starting work on a new sporter weight rifle
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-19-2017, 08:17 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: Florida
Posts: 13
Starting work on a new sporter weight rifle
So I bought a new Remington 700 7mm Rem Mag. Sps stainless. I have a new bell and Carlson Alaskan 2 with the full length aluminum block. The plan was to shoot her and see what the factory barrel is capable of and decide from there whether or not to rebarrel. (I do reload). This rifle won't see as many rounds as my others simply because she will primarily be a hunter and the thin barrel. My couple senderos will be my main range guns. The only dilemma I have right out the gate is that the stock has a pressure point at the end of the fore end. I can sand it till the barrel floats free but I'm worried about wether or not I should wait on seeing how she shoots before I do. I bed my rifles but wanted to wait to see if the factory tube is worth keeping before I bed her. I've learned a ton from you folks and respect your thoughts and ideas. Thank you for any pointers you may have.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 05-19-2017, 08:26 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: North Carolina
Posts: 985
Re: Starting work on a new sporter weight rifle
It's not like you are going to have to expend a bunch of money in bullets, so why not test before you modify the stock? Curiosity would push me in that direction...just saying
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Good Quality Bench Tripod for my Spotting Scope | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:14 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC