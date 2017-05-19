Starting work on a new sporter weight rifle So I bought a new Remington 700 7mm Rem Mag. Sps stainless. I have a new bell and Carlson Alaskan 2 with the full length aluminum block. The plan was to shoot her and see what the factory barrel is capable of and decide from there whether or not to rebarrel. (I do reload). This rifle won't see as many rounds as my others simply because she will primarily be a hunter and the thin barrel. My couple senderos will be my main range guns. The only dilemma I have right out the gate is that the stock has a pressure point at the end of the fore end. I can sand it till the barrel floats free but I'm worried about wether or not I should wait on seeing how she shoots before I do. I bed my rifles but wanted to wait to see if the factory tube is worth keeping before I bed her. I've learned a ton from you folks and respect your thoughts and ideas. Thank you for any pointers you may have.