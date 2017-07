Slick Bolt Parts Awaiting assembly...

Proprietary DLC treated bolt parts.

We use a titanium substrate, C12 Titankote, then Tribo-Kote S which gives us a very slick bolt. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



"Character is who you are when nobody is watching"

http://www.russoriflestocks.com/

https://www.curtiscustom.com/ __________________