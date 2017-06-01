     close
Silenced long rifle storage
01-06-2017
Silenced long rifle storage
Hey guys, I posed over in the Suppressor's forum and realized it has zero activity, so I'll try here.

I have a 556 silencer that I've used on AR's, 22s, 223s, etc, and now I have a custom R700 in 7mag that I'm looking at putting a Thunderbeast on.

My barrel is 26.5" with a vaise brake. I know adding a silencer can change the zero point as it equalizes pressures better, ultimately making it kick less and possibly more accurate.

BUT... here are my questions: Do you guys take your silencers off of your guns when you leave the range/hunt? Do you worry about your zero changing if you take it off all the time? For absolute precision, would a direct thread or quick thread be the best, and do either affect zero if taken off?

If you don't take it off, how do you fit a rifle plus 9" silencer in a case or safe?
