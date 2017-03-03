Sig Whiskey 5 Scopes FYI ~~ Sig Whiskey 5 Scopes, I contacted the customer service rep at Sig yesterday with a couple question reference the Whiskey 5 scopes. I Asked about the free Custom Turret offered by Sig for the scope. He told me there is a 6 to 8 week wait on getting the turret. I then asked if I could order a second turret at the same time for a second load, his response was not expected. He said NO !!!!! He advised they were so far behind on turrets that they were not taking any extra orders. He also advised that no time in the foreseeable future were they going to take orders for extra turrets. Sounds like a company in need of employees and equipment. In my opinion that is POOR CUSTOMER SERVICE !! but honest.