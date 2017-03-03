Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Sig Whiskey 5 Scopes
03-03-2017, 01:59 PM
Join Date: Nov 2012
Location: Eureka, Montana
Posts: 52
Sig Whiskey 5 Scopes
FYI ~~ Sig Whiskey 5 Scopes, I contacted the customer service rep at Sig yesterday with a couple question reference the Whiskey 5 scopes. I Asked about the free Custom Turret offered by Sig for the scope. He told me there is a 6 to 8 week wait on getting the turret. I then asked if I could order a second turret at the same time for a second load, his response was not expected. He said NO !!!!! He advised they were so far behind on turrets that they were not taking any extra orders. He also advised that no time in the foreseeable future were they going to take orders for extra turrets. Sounds like a company in need of employees and equipment. In my opinion that is POOR CUSTOMER SERVICE !! but honest.
03-03-2017, 03:12 PM
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 1,048
Re: Sig Whiskey 5 Scopes
the "free" turret is a different program for SIG. I got my turret in 6 days, on first scope and same on second. I just ordered/use the MOA turret, and don't have to worry about another for a different load
