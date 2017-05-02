     close
Shooting steel oops moment
  #1  
Unread 02-05-2017, 04:19 PM
Shooting steel oops moment
Went to the range yesterday morning to collect drop data for my Defensive edge 338LM. I go set up on the 400 yard steel human silhouette target shot, impact looked good, so I moved over to hit the what was an 8" teardrop now is roughly 6"wide having been broken by a previous shooter(s). I centered up and let the round loose, impact was good the target swung all the was back. Then it swung back towards me and the teardrop part was gone. Not being able to do anything about it I took aim at 600 after making adjustments and missed the 6" target 3 times before checking impact on the human silhouette to see my wind call was half what I was holding off. The next shot was dead center. With all my drops matching my ballistic app. The teardrop has an extension piece the drops it down roughly 2ft from the hanger. It was a WTF moment for me, good news is I got to keep the plate as a souvenir if you will
    Unread 02-05-2017, 04:21 PM
    Re: Shooting steel oops moment
    damn technology
    Unread 02-05-2017, 04:24 PM
    Re: Shooting steel oops moment
    Here's what's left of the teardrop
    Shooting steel oops moment-image.jpeg  
