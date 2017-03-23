Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Scopes Slipping in Rings?
03-23-2017, 12:32 AM
Scopes Slipping in Rings?
I have seen some guys are running more than your standard set of rings on larger caliber rifles. From what I can find the scope eventually will slip in one set rings from the muzzle brake. Has anyone experienced this?

Thanks
Austin
03-23-2017, 12:57 AM
Re: Scopes Slipping in Rings?
I've had a scope slip in the rings on various small calibers too. I think in the end it just depends on the quality of the rings and how they are installed. I also have a 300 RUM with a brake and have not experienced scope slippage. I have seen big long range rigs with 3 or so rings on the rail. It probably does help, if done right.

One thing I learned to do is use rosin between the rings and the scope. It helps like you wouldn't believe and seems to have cured any scope slip issues for me. Cheaper than 2 sets of rings on the rifle too.
03-23-2017, 01:08 AM
Re: Scopes Slipping in Rings?
I've had a scope slip in the rings on various small calibers too. I think in the end it just depends on the quality of the rings and how they are installed. I also have a 300 RUM with a brake and have not experienced scope slippage. I have seen big long range rigs with 3 or so rings on the rail. It probably does help, if done right.

One thing I learned to do is use rosin between the rings and the scope. It helps like you wouldn't believe and seems to have cured any scope slip issues for me. Cheaper than 2 sets of rings on the rifle too.
Yep. Had a set of Ruger rings constantly slip on me, which caused me to do some research, and someday I'm going to have that receiver drilled and tapped for a picatinny rail, because Ruger rings suck...And their proprietary, so you've only got those 2 options.
"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger

"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith

The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja.
03-23-2017, 05:39 AM
Re: Scopes Slipping in Rings?
morning, try a set Warne Steel rings. I shoot from 340 weatherby to 223 with

warne steel rings. absolutely never had slippage. I shoot a ruger M77v in 308 with

a set of warne rings. never had a problem. ruger rings r not the best.

THK. U
