Re: scope ring height for 56mm scope Quote: thesheepdog Originally Posted by Hi all,



I need to purchase some 34mm rings for my Steiner 5-25x56mm. The scope mount is a 40 MOA Badger (it's on a .338) and I have an MTU straight taper barrel.



What ring height are you guys running for similar setups? I run rings that measure 1" from the top of the rail to the center of the scope tube with a 56mm obj on a heavy contour 338 Proof Research barrel and a Ken Farrell base. I'd say this will probably be the minimum height for your consideration.