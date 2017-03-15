Scope mount and rings question

I'm putting my hunting rifle back together with a new scope, Swarovski Z6I 5-30X50. I have a Savage Long Range Hunter in 300 win mag. I've been reading alot about the best mount/rings for the job. Opinions are all over the board. Long Range shooters opinions seem different than hunters. This is a hunting rifle.
So here it is. I am willing to pay the cost of high end if needed. What are your thoughts?
I would go with a 20MOA base as well, but all of my rifles, both long range target and hunting, wear alloy bases. Either Seekins or Badger Ordinance. I also go with alloy rings, usually Seekins, but a few wear Badger Ordinance. It saves about 4-10 oz. depending on ring size, height, and number of screws. Not a lot, but every bit adds up quickly.
It also makes is easy to swap scopes from rifle to rifle if needed. Like if a scope goes down on a hunt, or if you have scope ADD like I do, and just want to swap around scopes. You still need to fine tune your zero, but it gets you close if all of your bases and rings match closely with each other.
You have a decent rifle, and a good scope. Don't skimp on the pieces that tie them together.
I was looking at Badger O. Very good reviews. Glad to see them on a hunting rifle. Thanks.
I run the same setups on my hunting, LR, and target rigs...
EGW HD 20MOA base & Seekins Precision Low rings (30mm or 1").
Just for the record, I run EGW 20 Moa and Weaver 20 Moa bases on several rifles.
I like Vortex viper and Burris rings. Very good products....
Bit on two rifles that a hunt with, I use a Leupold 20 Moa steel base with 8-40 screws on my 338, and a Nightforce steel base and rings on my 30-06. I ding up alluminum rings when they are bouncing around in my truck and gator. Although it doesn't hurt function, they start looking bad after a while. So does the scope for that matter.
