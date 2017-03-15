Re: Scope mount and rings question I would go with a 20MOA base as well, but all of my rifles, both long range target and hunting, wear alloy bases. Either Seekins or Badger Ordinance. I also go with alloy rings, usually Seekins, but a few wear Badger Ordinance. It saves about 4-10 oz. depending on ring size, height, and number of screws. Not a lot, but every bit adds up quickly.



It also makes is easy to swap scopes from rifle to rifle if needed. Like if a scope goes down on a hunt, or if you have scope ADD like I do, and just want to swap around scopes. You still need to fine tune your zero, but it gets you close if all of your bases and rings match closely with each other.



You have a decent rifle, and a good scope. Don't skimp on the pieces that tie them together.