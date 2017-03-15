Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Scope mount and rings question
03-15-2017, 05:21 PM
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 3
Scope mount and rings question
I'm putting my hunting rifle back together with a new scope, Swarovski Z6I 5-30X50. I have a Savage Long Range Hunter in 300 win mag. I've been reading alot about the best mount/rings for the job. Opinions are all over the board. Long Range shooters opinions seem different than hunters. This is a hunting rifle.
So here it is. I am willing to pay the cost of high end if needed. What are your thoughts?
03-15-2017, 05:50 PM
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Ohio
Posts: 2,468
Re: Scope mount and rings question
I would go with a 20 Moa Steel base and some steel rings. Maybe Nightforce..
"Those who hammer their guns into plows will plow for those who do not" Thomas Jefferson.

An armed man is a citizen. An unarmed man is a subject.

Guns have only two enemies, rust and politicians

Know Guns,know peace,know safety.no guns,no peace,no safety...

The second amendment is in place incase the politicians ignore the others


Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.

For those who trade liberty for security have neither Benjamin Franklin...
03-15-2017, 06:19 PM
Join Date: Jun 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 156
Re: Scope mount and rings question
I would go with a 20MOA base as well, but all of my rifles, both long range target and hunting, wear alloy bases. Either Seekins or Badger Ordinance. I also go with alloy rings, usually Seekins, but a few wear Badger Ordinance. It saves about 4-10 oz. depending on ring size, height, and number of screws. Not a lot, but every bit adds up quickly.

It also makes is easy to swap scopes from rifle to rifle if needed. Like if a scope goes down on a hunt, or if you have scope ADD like I do, and just want to swap around scopes. You still need to fine tune your zero, but it gets you close if all of your bases and rings match closely with each other.

You have a decent rifle, and a good scope. Don't skimp on the pieces that tie them together.
03-15-2017, 06:23 PM
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 3
Re: Scope mount and rings question
Originally Posted by lancetkenyon
I would go with a 20MOA base as well, but all of my rifles, both long range target and hunting, wear alloy bases. Either Seekins or Badger Ordinance. I also go with alloy rings, usually Seekins, but a few wear Badger Ordinance. It saves about 4-10 oz. depending on ring size, height, and number of screws. Not a lot, but every bit adds up quickly.

It also makes is easy to swap scopes from rifle to rifle if needed. Like if a scope goes down on a hunt, or if you have scope ADD like I do, and just want to swap around scopes. You still need to fine tune your zero, but it gets you close if all of your bases and rings match closely with each other.

You have a decent rifle, and a good scope. Don't skimp on the pieces that tie them together.
I was looking at Badger O. Very good reviews. Glad to see them on a hunting rifle. Thanks.
03-15-2017, 06:36 PM
Join Date: Jun 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 156
Re: Scope mount and rings question
Front rifle: Seekins 20 MOA Picatinny w. Badger "High Max-50" (1") 34mm rings. S&B PMII 3-20x50 on a 7 Rem Mag with Bartlein #3 fluted barrel

Rear rifle: Badger 20 MOA Picatinny w. Seekins "Low" (.92") 34mm rings. S&B PMII 5-25x56 on a .260 Rem with Bartlein #3 barrel.





03-15-2017, 06:40 PM
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Alabama
Posts: 9,689
Re: Scope mount and rings question
Originally Posted by prosthogod
I'm putting my hunting rifle back together with a new scope, Swarovski Z6I 5-30X50. I have a Savage Long Range Hunter in 300 win mag. I've been reading alot about the best mount/rings for the job. Opinions are all over the board. Long Range shooters opinions seem different than hunters. This is a hunting rifle.
So here it is. I am willing to pay the cost of high end if needed. What are your thoughts?
I run the same setups on my hunting, LR, and target rigs...

EGW HD 20MOA base & Seekins Precision Low rings (30mm or 1").
"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger

"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith

Quote:
Originally Posted by WildRose
The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja.
03-15-2017, 06:48 PM
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Ohio
Posts: 2,468
Re: Scope mount and rings question
Just for the record, I run EGW 20 Moa and Weaver 20 Moa bases on several rifles.
I like Vortex viper and Burris rings. Very good products....
Bit on two rifles that a hunt with, I use a Leupold 20 Moa steel base with 8-40 screws on my 338, and a Nightforce steel base and rings on my 30-06. I ding up alluminum rings when they are bouncing around in my truck and gator. Although it doesn't hurt function, they start looking bad after a while. So does the scope for that matter.
"Those who hammer their guns into plows will plow for those who do not" Thomas Jefferson.

An armed man is a citizen. An unarmed man is a subject.

Guns have only two enemies, rust and politicians

Know Guns,know peace,know safety.no guns,no peace,no safety...

The second amendment is in place incase the politicians ignore the others


Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.

For those who trade liberty for security have neither Benjamin Franklin...
