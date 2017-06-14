Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Hunting
>
Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Scope Gap
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Scope Gap
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
06-14-2017, 01:06 PM
ScopeRKT
Junior Member
Join Date: May 2012
Posts: 20
Scope Gap
Just mounted my scope onto to Sako. This is a 300 WM. How is this for gap? Should I be good to go or move to the next set of mounts? Using Sako Optilock Ringmounts not the rings and bases.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
#
2
06-14-2017, 02:42 PM
Rick Richard
Platinum Member
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: North Carolina
Posts: 1,039
Re: Scope Gap
Looks fine to me.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Recommended rings for sako 85 300 wsm
|
7mm 162eldX 1mile bullet recovery
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
06:02 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC