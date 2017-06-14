Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Scope Gap
Unread 06-14-2017, 01:06 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: May 2012
Posts: 20
Scope Gap
Just mounted my scope onto to Sako. This is a 300 WM. How is this for gap? Should I be good to go or move to the next set of mounts? Using Sako Optilock Ringmounts not the rings and bases.
Scope Gap-img_3196.jpg   Scope Gap-img_3198.jpg  

Unread 06-14-2017, 02:42 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: North Carolina
Posts: 1,039
Re: Scope Gap
Looks fine to me.
