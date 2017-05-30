savage fcp hs precision 338 lapua Rifle is a Savage fcp hs precision 338 lapua:

I finally made it to the range to do some load testing for powder amounts.



I was using H-1000 and RL33. CCI 250 primers, Lapua brass, Berger 300gr Elite hunting bullets.. My Fastest loads with no pressure signs were: (using a magnetospeed to get velocity)

2745 with 92 grains of H-1000

2715 with 100 grains of RL33.

Both loads bolt lift was easy, primers looked good, no ejector marks on the brass.



I'm just curious as to what others are seeing for velocity and powder amount to get there out of this rifle?



Not sure if I should push it to see where I start to get pressure signs.





thanks,

Jeff