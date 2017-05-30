Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



savage fcp hs precision 338 lapua
05-30-2017, 09:22 AM
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: MN
Posts: 18
savage fcp hs precision 338 lapua
Rifle is a Savage fcp hs precision 338 lapua:
I finally made it to the range to do some load testing for powder amounts.

I was using H-1000 and RL33. CCI 250 primers, Lapua brass, Berger 300gr Elite hunting bullets.. My Fastest loads with no pressure signs were: (using a magnetospeed to get velocity)
2745 with 92 grains of H-1000
2715 with 100 grains of RL33.
Both loads bolt lift was easy, primers looked good, no ejector marks on the brass.

I'm just curious as to what others are seeing for velocity and powder amount to get there out of this rifle?

Not sure if I should push it to see where I start to get pressure signs.


thanks,
Jeff
05-30-2017, 10:28 AM
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 136
Re: savage fcp hs precision 338 lapua
Looks about right for a factory gun. If it was throated longer the RL33 can really shine, but you never want to crunch powder with it. Mid 27s with that barrel length and H1000 is a nice combo.
