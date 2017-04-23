Savage 111 LRH 6.5x284 Hi all, I have this great little rifle. Like just about everyone else my muzzle brake froze, but mine is in the off position. Called savage, they sent a replacement, but I can't seem to locate a schematic for assembly. I get the concept of how it works, but wanted to be certain...especially when things go boom. Anyone have a diagram of the muzzle brake inards or have experience assembling their on/off brake they could share? Thanks in advance for any help. I did try google and YouTube, but no dice in my searches.

Tyson