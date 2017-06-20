Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Hunting
>
Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Sako + McMillan
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Sako + McMillan
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
06-20-2017, 01:56 PM
ScopeRKT
Junior Member
Join Date: May 2012
Posts: 22
Sako + McMillan
Just wanted to see any Sako 85 in McMillan stocks. Also does anyone have one in a stock where the rear tang sits 1/8" high as per McMillan?
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Load Development Ruger Precision Rifle .243
|
Neep opinions on new hunting rifle
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
05:20 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC