Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page Sako + McMillan
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

Sako + McMillan
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-20-2017, 01:56 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: May 2012
Posts: 22
Sako + McMillan
Just wanted to see any Sako 85 in McMillan stocks. Also does anyone have one in a stock where the rear tang sits 1/8" high as per McMillan?
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Load Development Ruger Precision Rifle .243 | Neep opinions on new hunting rifle »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:20 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC