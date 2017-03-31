Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
03-31-2017, 12:40 PM
ScopeRKT
Sako 85 Long Range Information
Looking to pick one of these up. Does anyone know if the muzzle brake is removable?
03-31-2017, 02:09 PM
Trm82
Re: Sako 85 Long Range Information
Yes brake is removable but they do not come with a thread cap.
03-31-2017, 02:12 PM
ScopeRKT
Re: Sako 85 Long Range Information
Will the thread cap for the TRG fit or any recommendations?
