Sako 85 Long Range Information
03-31-2017, 12:40 PM
Sako 85 Long Range Information
Looking to pick one of these up. Does anyone know if the muzzle brake is removable?
03-31-2017, 02:09 PM
Re: Sako 85 Long Range Information
Looking to pick one of these up. Does anyone know if the muzzle brake is removable?
Yes brake is removable but they do not come with a thread cap.
03-31-2017, 02:12 PM
Re: Sako 85 Long Range Information
Yes brake is removable but they do not come with a thread cap.
Will the thread cap for the TRG fit or any recommendations?
