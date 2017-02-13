Revolutionary new draco barrel We have all likely heard of the hotness of good carbon fiber wrapped barrels like Proof Research. We know they run cooler and are extremely stiff yet a lot lighter than an all steel bull barrel contour. All good stuff for accuracy and barrel life.



OK, so now there is a new exterior barrel coating from Falkor called the DRACO barrel. It is much different from the wrapping a carbon fiber barrel has.



1. Like a carbon fiber barrel a steel barrel is turned down until it is quite thin.

2. An aluminum or titanium sleeve is slid over the barrel and precisely held in place.

3. The gap between the sleeve and the barrel is filled with a special "secret sauce" polymer that then hardens in place.



Falkor/Draco claims they guarantee all Draco barrels FOR LIFE! Wear one out out? They replace it free. Simply amazing. This is a Moon Shot of rifle shooting.



It is claimed that with a DRACO barrel cold bore shots have the same POI as hot bore shots.

Coupled with Hex-Boron Nitrate bullet coating one should never, ever have to worry about the difference between hot and cold bore shots - EVER. Pinch me - I must be dreaming.



OK, now I know what will be replacing my Ruger Precision Rifle barrel when it fades away. Time to start saving for a DRACO barrel. And maybe one for my .300 Win mag Browning A-Bolt as well.



