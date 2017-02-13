Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page Revolutionary new draco barrel
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

Revolutionary new draco barrel
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-13-2017, 12:39 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Mojave Desert, Nevada
Posts: 763
Revolutionary new draco barrel
We have all likely heard of the hotness of good carbon fiber wrapped barrels like Proof Research. We know they run cooler and are extremely stiff yet a lot lighter than an all steel bull barrel contour. All good stuff for accuracy and barrel life.

OK, so now there is a new exterior barrel coating from Falkor called the DRACO barrel. It is much different from the wrapping a carbon fiber barrel has.

1. Like a carbon fiber barrel a steel barrel is turned down until it is quite thin.
2. An aluminum or titanium sleeve is slid over the barrel and precisely held in place.
3. The gap between the sleeve and the barrel is filled with a special "secret sauce" polymer that then hardens in place.

Falkor/Draco claims they guarantee all Draco barrels FOR LIFE! Wear one out out? They replace it free. Simply amazing. This is a Moon Shot of rifle shooting.

It is claimed that with a DRACO barrel cold bore shots have the same POI as hot bore shots.
Coupled with Hex-Boron Nitrate bullet coating one should never, ever have to worry about the difference between hot and cold bore shots - EVER. Pinch me - I must be dreaming.

OK, now I know what will be replacing my Ruger Precision Rifle barrel when it fades away. Time to start saving for a DRACO barrel. And maybe one for my .300 Win mag Browning A-Bolt as well.

Eric B.
__________________
"There are no comfortable packs, only packs that are less uncomfortable than others."
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 02-13-2017, 01:01 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Alabama
Posts: 9,590
Re: Revolutionary new draco barrel
How about a link...
__________________
"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger

"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith

Quote:
Originally Posted by WildRose View Post
The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 02-13-2017, 02:14 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2016
Posts: 47
Re: Revolutionary new draco barrel
Tagging in
Last edited by Crunchyfuego; 02-13-2017 at 02:46 AM.
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 02-13-2017, 02:45 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Kindred, ND
Posts: 469
Re: Revolutionary new draco barrel
Tag
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 02-13-2017, 06:28 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Great Falls, MT
Posts: 9,390
Re: Revolutionary new draco barrel
Quote:
Originally Posted by MudRunner2005 View Post
How about a link...
Not sure if OP is referring to DRACOS | StraightJacket® Barrel System
__________________

I voted for my "FREEDOM", "GUNS", and "MONEY" - keep the change - UNK.



"I am always proud of my country!"

"Leadership Rule #2: Don't be an ***hole." - Maj Gen Burton Field.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« Which detachable box for 700? | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:33 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC