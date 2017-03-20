Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page Reticles for long range hunting?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

Reticles for long range hunting?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-20-2017, 02:08 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2008
Location: Sabinal, TX
Posts: 79
Reticles for long range hunting?
I'm looking to purchase a new higher end scope for my custom 6.5Creedmoor that's being built. I'm interested in pushing my shooting out to as far as 1200 and actually hunting out to 700-800 yards. I've been using my old NightForce NXS and a Leupold VX6 on my other longer range rifles but I'm considering trying a more complicated, Christmas tree style reticle. I've never owned or shot one of these and I'm a little concerned that they're going to be too complicated for hunting. On the other hand, I'm interested in trying a little PRS style shooting in the off season and I thought that'd give me an opportunity to adjust to one. Also, I thought they might be really useful for shooting at a moving animal if necessary. What are y'all's thoughts on these types of reticles for hunting?

Scopes I'm considering:

Vortex AMG
Kahles 624i SKMR3 reticle
S&B PMII Tremor 2 or H59
Last edited by SouthTXBowhunter; 03-20-2017 at 03:22 PM.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-20-2017, 02:33 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Alabama
Posts: 9,701
Re: Reticles for long range hunting?
The Vortex Razor AMG is really nice. I have a bunch of Vortex scopes. But if you're looking to save some cash, here's a few awesome scopes with easy to use reticles at a lower price, but not lower in quality...

https://swfa.com/swfa-ss-hd-5-20x50-...lescope-1.html

or

https://swfa.com/swfa-ss-3-15x42-tac...e-scope-2.html
__________________
"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger

"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith

Quote:
Originally Posted by WildRose View Post
The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« 50-20mm Pac-Nor Ackley Improved | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:49 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC