Reticles for long range hunting? I'm looking to purchase a new higher end scope for my custom 6.5Creedmoor that's being built. I'm interested in pushing my shooting out to as far as 1200 and actually hunting out to 700-800 yards. I've been using my old NightForce NXS and a Leupold VX6 on my other longer range rifles but I'm considering trying a more complicated, Christmas tree style reticle. I've never owned or shot one of these and I'm a little concerned that they're going to be too complicated for hunting. On the other hand, I'm interested in trying a little PRS style shooting in the off season and I thought that'd give me an opportunity to adjust to one. Also, I thought they might be really useful for shooting at a moving animal if necessary. What are y'all's thoughts on these types of reticles for hunting?



Scopes I'm considering:



Vortex AMG

Kahles 624i SKMR3 reticle

S&B PMII Tremor 2 or H59 Last edited by SouthTXBowhunter; 03-20-2017 at 03:22 PM .