Reticle Perpendicularity Have been reading articles in this forum about checking reticle perpenpenicularity with the long plumb line method. So I tried this with my model 700 in 30.06 at the range yesterday. I zeroed it at 100 yards then turned up 15MOA and got 2 holes almost on top of each other at 3/4 inch to the right. With a 100 yard zero, 15 MOA translates to about 550 yards and at that distance the bullet would be expected to hit a little over 4 inches to the right.



But I usually have a 300 yard zero on that gun and the adjustment to get to 550 yards from there is 7 MOA or roughly half of what it would take from a 100 yard zero. And given the perpendicularity offset measured above, that tranlates to 3/8 inch to the right for 7 MOA.



So here is my question. If I zero my gun at 300 yards instead of 100 yards, wouldn't the offset by 1/2 as much at 550 since the adjustment is half (15 MOA vs 7 MOA)? It's all based on the elevation change in MOA, and not necessarily the distance?