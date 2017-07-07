Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Requesting Wisdom - 28 Nosler or 7mm Rem Mag
07-07-2017, 09:20 PM
Requesting Wisdom - 28 Nosler or 7mm Rem Mag
I reaching out to you all for some feedback.

I've got all the parts in to build my lightweight custom (LPA Fuzion TI/Proof Sendero/McMillan Game Warden - Edge) and I'm torn between chambering it in 28 Nosler or 7mm Rem Mag. Here's a brain dump of what I'm struggling with:
  • It'll be used for Sheep, Goats and Ibex Only (Maybe occasional Mule Deer) No Elk at all
  • Shots typically won't exceed 600 yards and will likely be used in cases of less than favorable up/down hill shots
  • Recoil is approximately 30% more in the 28 Nosler and my bare rifle will be somewhere near 6-1/4 pounds and a little under 8 with a March 3-24*42
  • I feel like the weight of the gun will limit my ability to shoot long range and therefore the beloved 195 Berger will not be of much benefit to me
  • I hunt internationally so 28 Nosler may not be as prevalent
  • I'm not particularly fond of Berger Bullets due to cape damage
If I list it all out it seems like to 7mm Rem Mag should fit the bill just fine and the Nosler seems like a little too much gun.



Am I crazy?
07-07-2017, 09:50 PM
Re: Requesting Wisdom - 28 Nosler or 7mm Rem Mag
Sounds to me like you've hit the nail on the head. A 7mm RM throated properly to use a 175-180 gr bullet should fit the bill nicely. I would personally want a 9.5-10 lb gun in the 28 nosler. Even with a good brake. I have one in shop with a Bart 3b 28" long and a micro bastard brake, and it's a dream to shoot, but a little long. IIRC, it tips the scales at 9.5 lbs. It launches a 195 EOL at 3170, but the concussion in a quick shot situation would be damaging to say the least.
07-07-2017, 10:02 PM
Re: Requesting Wisdom - 28 Nosler or 7mm Rem Mag
I think you have more than made the argument for a 7RM. Why go to all the extra expense of loading for the 28 nosler if you aren't going to shoot it at extended ranges? The 7RM can do everything you are asking and then some.
07-07-2017, 10:13 PM
Re: Requesting Wisdom - 28 Nosler or 7mm Rem Mag
I think you are going to be better off with the 7 mag and I believe you already know it. Add the recoil factor, barrel life and a light weight setup and it shouts " take the 7 mag". My son built a 300 wm for a very light carry rifle for elk and it's a struggle to get good accuracy past 400 yds consistently.
07-07-2017, 10:28 PM
Re: Requesting Wisdom - 28 Nosler or 7mm Rem Mag
Both are great, the .28 Nosler is basically the newest offering ballistic twin of the 7mm STW, which is an amazing cartridge in-and-of itself. But given your circumstances, the 7mmRM would fit your needs just fine. Then again, under 600 yards, the 7mm-08 AI, .280 AI, or .280 Sherman would also be just fine with the 180-195 grain Bergers.
