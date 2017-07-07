Requesting Wisdom - 28 Nosler or 7mm Rem Mag



I've got all the parts in to build my lightweight custom (LPA Fuzion TI/Proof Sendero/McMillan Game Warden - Edge) and I'm torn between chambering it in 28 Nosler or 7mm Rem Mag. Here's a brain dump of what I'm struggling with:

It'll be used for Sheep, Goats and Ibex Only (Maybe occasional Mule Deer) No Elk at all

Shots typically won't exceed 600 yards and will likely be used in cases of less than favorable up/down hill shots

Recoil is approximately 30% more in the 28 Nosler and my bare rifle will be somewhere near 6-1/4 pounds and a little under 8 with a March 3-24*42

I feel like the weight of the gun will limit my ability to shoot long range and therefore the beloved 195 Berger will not be of much benefit to me

I hunt internationally so 28 Nosler may not be as prevalent

I'm not particularly fond of Berger Bullets due to cape damage If I list it all out it seems like to 7mm Rem Mag should fit the bill just fine and the Nosler seems like a little too much gun.







