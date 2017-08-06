Remington Sendero for the bench and long range hunting I've decided I'm not so fond of the 6.5 or 260 craze anymore. I was using a Remington milspec in 308 and got a great deal on a ss Sendero with fluted barrel and either Hs or BC stock. Planning to keep speeds around 2900 fps. Reloading Hornady eldx and can't wait for some range time. Going to put the 6x20 Nightforce on when funds allow but for now going to use Vortex HS series in 6x24x50. I've been exclusively using imr 4831 and rl22 for an older ADL which needs a new barrel after 20 some years. Thinking of trying some H1000 or Imr 4451 which done great in my 300 wsm. Any suggestions