Remington Sendero for the bench and long range hunting
Unread 06-08-2017, 04:04 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2016
Posts: 19
Remington Sendero for the bench and long range hunting
I've decided I'm not so fond of the 6.5 or 260 craze anymore. I was using a Remington milspec in 308 and got a great deal on a ss Sendero with fluted barrel and either Hs or BC stock. Planning to keep speeds around 2900 fps. Reloading Hornady eldx and can't wait for some range time. Going to put the 6x20 Nightforce on when funds allow but for now going to use Vortex HS series in 6x24x50. I've been exclusively using imr 4831 and rl22 for an older ADL which needs a new barrel after 20 some years. Thinking of trying some H1000 or Imr 4451 which done great in my 300 wsm. Any suggestions
Unread 06-08-2017, 04:13 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 619
Re: Remington Sendero for the bench and long range hunting
Just put some H-4350 in her and I promise you you'll not regret it for a second...
Unread 06-08-2017, 04:54 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2016
Posts: 19
Re: Remington Sendero for the bench and long range hunting
I'll need to buy some more. Used it all up and am down to imr 4350
Unread 06-08-2017, 06:16 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: Central TX
Posts: 58
Re: Remington Sendero for the bench and long range hunting
I run H1000 in mine and it does great. Bedded the recoil lug and installed a Timney. That combo slinging 215 Bergers is hard to beat.
