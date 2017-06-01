Re: Remington 700 stock options? R700, I've bedded a lot of Boyd's stocks. They are very strong and rigid. Some say they are a bit heavier than carbon fiber, but the fact they won't flex, are impervious to moisture, cold and heat coupled with the still low but increasing cost they are a good buy. I've read some bore holes into the butt of these stocks to remove weight. Just my opinion, a Boyd's definitely needs the inletting checked for tight spots and bedded. Having said all this, I don't own a Boyd's since I only own Weatherby's which have a unique style I like and Boyd's doesn't have that style. If I needed a stock for anything else I'd take a look at the Boyd's, especially the Pro-Varmint model although the thumb hole is said to be more stable. You should purchase the stock you will be happy with, no matter who doesn't agree. You asked for thoughts, these were mine. Good luck __________________

No apology for liking Weatherbys