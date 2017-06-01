     close
Remington 700 stock options?
01-06-2017, 09:51 PM
Remington 700 stock options?
Do you guys think a Boyd's thumbhole stock will be good enough for long range shooting? The money you can't beat them. Any thoughts?
    01-06-2017, 11:38 PM
    Re: Remington 700 stock options?
    R700, I've bedded a lot of Boyd's stocks. They are very strong and rigid. Some say they are a bit heavier than carbon fiber, but the fact they won't flex, are impervious to moisture, cold and heat coupled with the still low but increasing cost they are a good buy. I've read some bore holes into the butt of these stocks to remove weight. Just my opinion, a Boyd's definitely needs the inletting checked for tight spots and bedded. Having said all this, I don't own a Boyd's since I only own Weatherby's which have a unique style I like and Boyd's doesn't have that style. If I needed a stock for anything else I'd take a look at the Boyd's, especially the Pro-Varmint model although the thumb hole is said to be more stable. You should purchase the stock you will be happy with, no matter who doesn't agree. You asked for thoughts, these were mine. Good luck
    01-06-2017, 11:44 PM
    Re: Remington 700 stock options?
    Yes a properly bedded Boyds will shoot just fine at LR AND wont break the bank. I would love to own a Manners, HS, Mcmillan or chassis, but I am a titewad and would rather spend that $$$ on brass, glass or ass.
    Get a Boyds and roll.
    01-06-2017, 11:49 PM
    Re: Remington 700 stock options?
    I don't find there's any advantage to a thumb hole stock. The one I have is much too light weight for anything heavier than a 6BR (I have one for my .223) which, IMO, leaves them out of the running for a long range hunting rifle unless your long range hunting is limited to varmints.
    Take a look at https://www.stockysstocks.com/
