06-29-2017, 08:38 PM
Join Date: Apr 2017
Posts: 18
Remington 700 sendero. 300 win
So I just got my new sendero back from remington that I was having accuaracy issues along with marring on the brass. They did a few things and said the final was a accuracy test and it produced a 1.66" 3 shot group with 180 gr ammo. I'm definitely not pleased with that and hope to work a load that shoots at least .6 moa. What's your guys thoughts opinions. I've got a timney that will be going in it this weekend and plan on bedding the stock. I will be shooting 200gr. And heavier. If can't get it to shoot it will be sold. Give me opinions and thoughts.
06-29-2017, 09:00 PM
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 109
Re: Remington 700 sendero. 300 win
1.66" 3 shot group from a Sendero ? Heck my old 788 shoots 1" with federal cheapy ammo. The purpose for buying a Sendero I thought was accuracy.
06-29-2017, 09:35 PM
Join Date: Apr 2017
Posts: 18
Re: Remington 700 sendero. 300 win
Originally Posted by milkie62 View Post
1.66" 3 shot group from a Sendero ? Heck my old 788 shoots 1" with federal cheapy ammo. The purpose for buying a Sendero I thought was accuracy.
Exactly. I feel ive got this heavy pos rifle I spent $1200 on. I've got a ruger American predator that I paid 1/3 the price and it shoots .4-.5" at 100 5 shot groups. Im gunna bed it as I wasn't wantin to until the factory checked it out for warrenty reasons. I'll bed it and shoot a few factory loads and if it won't get down to 1/2 moa it's getting sold. This is my second remington I've been less then pleased with and will be my last if I can't get it to shoot soon.
06-30-2017, 12:05 AM
Join Date: Feb 2011
Location: N. Texas and S. Africa
Posts: 8,104
Re: Remington 700 sendero. 300 win
Originally Posted by Joefrazell View Post
So I just got my new sendero back from remington that I was having accuaracy issues along with marring on the brass. They did a few things and said the final was a accuracy test and it produced a 1.66" 3 shot group with 180 gr ammo. I'm definitely not pleased with that and hope to work a load that shoots at least .6 moa. What's your guys thoughts opinions. I've got a timney that will be going in it this weekend and plan on bedding the stock. I will be shooting 200gr. And heavier. If can't get it to shoot it will be sold. Give me opinions and thoughts.
1.66" with cheap factory ammo isn't terrible, especially from a "factory accuracy test" in which you have no idea how serious they were about it.

Did they include the target?

In my experience you can almost always cut your groups by half loading your own.
06-30-2017, 12:08 AM
Join Date: Feb 2011
Location: N. Texas and S. Africa
Posts: 8,104
Re: Remington 700 sendero. 300 win
Originally Posted by Joefrazell View Post
Exactly. I feel ive got this heavy pos rifle I spent $1200 on. I've got a ruger American predator that I paid 1/3 the price and it shoots .4-.5" at 100 5 shot groups. Im gunna bed it as I wasn't wantin to until the factory checked it out for warrenty reasons. I'll bed it and shoot a few factory loads and if it won't get down to 1/2 moa it's getting sold. This is my second remington I've been less then pleased with and will be my last if I can't get it to shoot soon.
You aren't likely to ever get that kind of accuracy with factory ammo unless you're shooting some real premium factory stuff like I get from Prime Ammo to feed the .260's and .223's. I don't know what those guys are doing that's so much different from most of the ammo mfg's out there but so far I find theirs to be ridiculously accurate.
