Re: Remington 700 sendero. 300 win Quote: Joefrazell Originally Posted by So I just got my new sendero back from remington that I was having accuaracy issues along with marring on the brass. They did a few things and said the final was a accuracy test and it produced a 1.66" 3 shot group with 180 gr ammo. I'm definitely not pleased with that and hope to work a load that shoots at least .6 moa. What's your guys thoughts opinions. I've got a timney that will be going in it this weekend and plan on bedding the stock. I will be shooting 200gr. And heavier. If can't get it to shoot it will be sold. Give me opinions and thoughts.



Did they include the target?



In my experience you can almost always cut your groups by half loading your own. 1.66" with cheap factory ammo isn't terrible, especially from a "factory accuracy test" in which you have no idea how serious they were about it.

