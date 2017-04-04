Rem 700 SPS Varmint .243

I am falling in love with LR/ELR shooting....more and more every day. My last 3 trips to the range found me rotating through my rifles, shooting 5 rounds and letting the barrel cool, while I shot another gun. I have.....
Savage 12 in a .223
Rem 700 LR in a 7RM
Savage BMAG Heavy Barrel in 17WSM
I have found that I need to either slow my shooting down so barrels are completely cool on the rotation.....or buy another gun and throw it in the rotation.... What do you think I did????
Wisdom and deep intelligence pointed me to a 4th gun. So....what to get????
I found a local, monthly competition shoot....but they won't allow my 7RM....and my .223 is a little weak for the 600-1,000yd shots. It seems the latest rage is a movement from the 6.5mm guns to 6mm......so I shopped for a .243 Win, cause I already have the dies and a good amount of brass. The problem is the twist rate on barrels, as most of the .243's are 10 twist or longer for shorter, faster projectiles. Also....I am on a budget, but I want a gun that can grow with me and be upgraded so back to the 700 I have traveled. I found that the SPS Varmint is a heavy 26" barrel and it comes in a 9.125 twist. My research has shown that a 9 twist isn't perfect, but a good start and should stabilize the Berger 95gr VLD at 6,000 feet elevation.
I think the stock is going to be the first weakness to address.
Now, all of you will tell me to loosen the bolts, gently removed the stock, carefully walk across the room and promptly throw it in the trash.......
But....I will give it an opportunity to perform with some modification and upgrade.
There appears to be ample room for a lot of epoxy and fibers in the forestock. Those square cavities should allow for shoring up and a lot more rigidity and plenty of extra material to sand away for complete free floating. I'll rough up the surface, Dremmel some ridges and also some holes through the inner walls and pour in some slow setting epoxy, mixed with fibers and lead shot for additional weight. For balance, I will also remove the butt pad and fill it with lead shot and construction cement for even more weight. This is a bench rest, long range gun and I would like it to weigh 14-15lbs.
I will also Dremmel out the bedding areas and bed the action as solidly as I can. This will probably cost me a whopping $15-$20 in epoxy glue and worth the experiment.....before I spend $300 on a B&C M40.
By the way, I am also experimenting with a scope I have never owned..... I purchased the Mueller 8-32x44, 30mm tube with fine crosshairs. I'll report on how this glass fairs over time. I got a Weaver 20MOA elevation rail and Weaver rings.
