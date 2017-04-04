Rem 700 SPS Varmint .243 View First Unread Display Modes 1 04-04-2017, 11:10 AM COBigJohn Junior Member Join Date: Dec 2016 Location: Colorado Posts: 20 Rem 700 SPS Varmint .243



Savage 12 in a .223

Rem 700 LR in a 7RM

Savage BMAG Heavy Barrel in 17WSM



I have found that I need to either slow my shooting down so barrels are completely cool on the rotation.....or buy another gun and throw it in the rotation.... What do you think I did????



Wisdom and deep intelligence pointed me to a 4th gun. So....what to get????



I found a local, monthly competition shoot....but they won't allow my 7RM....and my .223 is a little weak for the 600-1,000yd shots. It seems the latest rage is a movement from the 6.5mm guns to 6mm......so I shopped for a .243 Win, cause I already have the dies and a good amount of brass. The problem is the twist rate on barrels, as most of the .243's are 10 twist or longer for shorter, faster projectiles. Also....I am on a budget, but I want a gun that can grow with me and be upgraded so back to the 700 I have traveled. I found that the SPS Varmint is a heavy 26" barrel and it comes in a 9.125 twist. My research has shown that a 9 twist isn't perfect, but a good start and should stabilize the Berger 95gr VLD at 6,000 feet elevation.



I think the stock is going to be the first weakness to address.









Now, all of you will tell me to loosen the bolts, gently removed the stock, carefully walk across the room and promptly throw it in the trash.......



But....I will give it an opportunity to perform with some modification and upgrade.



There appears to be ample room for a lot of epoxy and fibers in the forestock. Those square cavities should allow for shoring up and a lot more rigidity and plenty of extra material to sand away for complete free floating. I'll rough up the surface, Dremmel some ridges and also some holes through the inner walls and pour in some slow setting epoxy, mixed with fibers and lead shot for additional weight. For balance, I will also remove the butt pad and fill it with lead shot and construction cement for even more weight. This is a bench rest, long range gun and I would like it to weigh 14-15lbs.



I will also Dremmel out the bedding areas and bed the action as solidly as I can. This will probably cost me a whopping $15-$20 in epoxy glue and worth the experiment.....before I spend $300 on a B&C M40.



By the way, I am also experimenting with a scope I have never owned..... I purchased the Mueller 8-32x44, 30mm tube with fine crosshairs. I'll report on how this glass fairs over time. I got a Weaver 20MOA elevation rail and Weaver rings.



There are some pretty heavy 223 bullets out there, that will fair pretty well at distance. It depends on your barrel, obviously. The advantage to this is you have to learn to accurately assess wind and range, ultimately making you a better shooter in the long run.



Then, have a reputable gunsmith build you a custom to your exact specifications. You'll be able to opt for more efficient chamberings and have it fit to you.



Then, take your state of the art rifle custom made for you, and your about average wind and ranging abilities, and go stomp faces on the competition circuit.



Again, just one mans opinion, someone else will be along to tell you otherwise.

Best. 3 04-04-2017, 12:34 PM COBigJohn Junior Member Join Date: Dec 2016 Location: Colorado Posts: 20 Re: Rem 700 SPS Varmint .243 Quote: Ragnarnar Originally Posted by One mans opinion.....save money for a full custom and shoot the 223 in the meantime.



There are some pretty heavy 223 bullets out there, that will fair pretty well at distance. It depends on your barrel, obviously. The advantage to this is you have to learn to accurately assess wind and range, ultimately making you a better shooter in the long run.



And honestly, this Savage and both my 700's are destined for the gunsmith once I shoot the barrels out.....to make them custom and perfect for my desires.



Til the factory barrels are gone....I'll shoot them as they are.





You need something small that doesn't heat up the barrel so fast... Look into a .223 or .300 BLK bolt-action rifle with a heavy barrel. Hell, get both! A suppressed bolt-action .300 BLK with subsonic loads is something to behold in the world of quietness. It literally sounds like you un-chucked an air tool off of an air hose. It's "hollywood quiet".



Something like these...



https://www.budsgunshop.com/catalog/...ducts_id/84440



https://www.budsgunshop.com/catalog/...CT+300+BLK+OUT Buy another gun... You can never have too many.You need something small that doesn't heat up the barrel so fast... Look into a .223 or .300 BLK bolt-action rifle with a heavy barrel. Hell, get both! A suppressed bolt-action .300 BLK with subsonic loads is something to behold in the world of quietness. It literally sounds like you un-chucked an air tool off of an air hose. It's "hollywood quiet".Something like these...

Quote: WildRose Originally Posted by The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja. __________________"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith 5 04-04-2017, 01:23 PM d11r529 Bronze Member Join Date: Aug 2010 Location: North Dakota Posts: 73 Re: Rem 700 SPS Varmint .243 I did the same thing on one of my stocks and it did work for awhile, in the long run I went with a HS Precision probably as much for the aluminum block as anything. I just checked and you can get one off of eBay for around $200. I have Remington 700's with twist rates of 1X7 and 1X8 so normally shoot 105 gr bullets out of them but my 1X9 1/4 twist will handle 105's to the point that you shouldn't count them out until you try them.

