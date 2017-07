REM 700 SPS RUM compared to WBY MKV Ultralight 300 WBY? I know the Weatherby is a couple classes above the Remington 700, but I want to make sure I am not wasting money going with the Weatherby over the Remington. I'm wanting to be able to reliably put a bullet in a five inch circle at 500 yards. Do I need the Weatherby to do that, or will the Remington 700 be sufficient. I'm not against spending the extra money, but do not want to if I don't have to.