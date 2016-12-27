|
Re: rem 700 problem, need options
Take it to a reputable gunsmith... Let him do all the work.
Yes, you can have your action blueprinted, and have a new (Proof carbon fiber) barrel installed onto it and have the smith chamber it, thread it, and target crown it. You can open the stock up to float this barrel, as well, but I would also let the smith do that. I would have the smith DevCon bed the action, and swap in and tune an aftermarket trigger, as well.
Then you're rifle should be working like it's supposed to.
Then buy your other rifle you are wanting. Thus attains your desired end-result.
