rem 700 problem, need options
Unread 12-27-2016, 01:46 AM
rem 700 problem, need options
Ok so I bought a Remington 700 long range 300 win mag last year. Hasn't ever shot right since I got it. Tried different calibers and different shooters and still no luck. At 90 yards I'm shooting a volleyball size group shooting from a lead sled.

I've been considering a few options. Since I went and threaded my barrel I can not call Remington and ask for warranty (gun shot like crap before threading barrel) I went in to Sportsman's warehouse and held a Christensen Arms Carbon Classic and now I can't stop thinking I need a light rifle for packing up and down the mountain. Already planning my 2017 elk hunt.

So.... here if my thoughts. (Also realize that is like a 1-2 year goal) I want a carbon fiber barrel. Been looking at proof. If I go that route I'm pretty sure I will need different stock. My bro-in-law thinks I can just machine out my rem 700LR stock to accept the different barrel. That would be a cheaper option. However, makes me nervous I would ruin a perfectly good stock. If not, I'm looking at a McMillan stock(game warden, adjustable or non adjustable ... not decided) proof and However at that point.... buy another action and trigger and it's a whole new gun.... and I'm still stuck with a Rem 700 that won't shoot worth a damn.
I could rebuild my Rem with a completely different caliber and build my deer rifle but what caliber do I go with on a long action mag that would be a good opion.

I wanted a Christensen arms classic II 6.5 creedmoor before all this mess but I have a crap gun I have to do something with before I move to the next caliber. Waste money building my next 2 rifles if I can utilize what I have.

The main goal after all of this is to end up with 2 light weight hunting rifles. One for big game gun and another for deer rifle.
    Unread 12-27-2016, 03:51 AM
    Re: rem 700 problem, need options
    Take it to a reputable gunsmith... Let him do all the work.

    Yes, you can have your action blueprinted, and have a new (Proof carbon fiber) barrel installed onto it and have the smith chamber it, thread it, and target crown it. You can open the stock up to float this barrel, as well, but I would also let the smith do that. I would have the smith DevCon bed the action, and swap in and tune an aftermarket trigger, as well.

    Then you're rifle should be working like it's supposed to.

    Then buy your other rifle you are wanting. Thus attains your desired end-result.
