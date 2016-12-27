rem 700 problem, need options Ok so I bought a Remington 700 long range 300 win mag last year. Hasn't ever shot right since I got it. Tried different calibers and different shooters and still no luck. At 90 yards I'm shooting a volleyball size group shooting from a lead sled.



I've been considering a few options. Since I went and threaded my barrel I can not call Remington and ask for warranty (gun shot like crap before threading barrel) I went in to Sportsman's warehouse and held a Christensen Arms Carbon Classic and now I can't stop thinking I need a light rifle for packing up and down the mountain. Already planning my 2017 elk hunt.



So.... here if my thoughts. (Also realize that is like a 1-2 year goal) I want a carbon fiber barrel. Been looking at proof. If I go that route I'm pretty sure I will need different stock. My bro-in-law thinks I can just machine out my rem 700LR stock to accept the different barrel. That would be a cheaper option. However, makes me nervous I would ruin a perfectly good stock. If not, I'm looking at a McMillan stock(game warden, adjustable or non adjustable ... not decided) proof and However at that point.... buy another action and trigger and it's a whole new gun.... and I'm still stuck with a Rem 700 that won't shoot worth a damn.

I could rebuild my Rem with a completely different caliber and build my deer rifle but what caliber do I go with on a long action mag that would be a good opion.



I wanted a Christensen arms classic II 6.5 creedmoor before all this mess but I have a crap gun I have to do something with before I move to the next caliber. Waste money building my next 2 rifles if I can utilize what I have.



The main goal after all of this is to end up with 2 light weight hunting rifles. One for big game gun and another for deer rifle.