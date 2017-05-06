Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page Recommended rings for sako 85 300 wsm
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

Recommended rings for sako 85 300 wsm
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-05-2017, 03:03 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2012
Posts: 29
Recommended rings for sako 85 300 wsm
Can you folks provide me with your advice on the best rings for mounting a scope on my sako 85 finnlight? Looking at the 3x18x44 Leopold with 30 mm tube.

Sorry if this is a redundant thread. I searched but did not find a heck of a lot.

Thanks in advance!!
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 06-05-2017, 09:59 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: May 2012
Posts: 19
Re: Recommended rings for sako 85 300 wsm
You should be fine with the stand Optilock rings. Probably get away with the ringmounts as they're a one peice.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Load Development Ruger Precision Rifle .243 | Talk me out of barrel fluting »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:57 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC