Recommended rings for sako 85 300 wsm
06-05-2017, 03:03 PM
jimsbriar
Junior Member
Join Date: Jul 2012
Posts: 29
Recommended rings for sako 85 300 wsm
Can you folks provide me with your advice on the best rings for mounting a scope on my sako 85 finnlight? Looking at the 3x18x44 Leopold with 30 mm tube.
Sorry if this is a redundant thread. I searched but did not find a heck of a lot.
Thanks in advance!!
06-05-2017, 09:59 PM
ScopeRKT
Junior Member
Join Date: May 2012
Posts: 19
Re: Recommended rings for sako 85 300 wsm
You should be fine with the stand Optilock rings. Probably get away with the ringmounts as they're a one peice.
