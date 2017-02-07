Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Recommend powders for 140 Partition in 6.5 creedmoor.
Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Recommend powders for 140 Partition in 6.5 creedmoor.
07-02-2017, 01:15 PM
ravot22
Junior Member
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 21
Recommend powders for 140 Partition in 6.5 creedmoor.
I'm looking to shoot the nosler partition 140 grain in 6.5 creedmoor.
Any powder recommendations would be great. I'm shooting a savage model 10 with a 24" barrel and 1:8 twist.
Thanks in advance.
07-02-2017, 02:21 PM
Jerry M
Silver Member
Join Date: Aug 2006
Location: Glen Burnie MD
Posts: 314
Re: Recommend powders for 140 Partition in 6.5 creedmoor.
Hodgdon Reloading | Home
Good luck
Jerry
