Recommend powders for 140 Partition in 6.5 creedmoor.
07-02-2017, 01:15 PM
Recommend powders for 140 Partition in 6.5 creedmoor.
I'm looking to shoot the nosler partition 140 grain in 6.5 creedmoor.

Any powder recommendations would be great. I'm shooting a savage model 10 with a 24" barrel and 1:8 twist.

Thanks in advance.
07-02-2017, 02:21 PM
Re: Recommend powders for 140 Partition in 6.5 creedmoor.
Hodgdon Reloading | Home

Good luck

Jerry
