recoil of a rifle

given a rifle with a 26 inch barrel and a weight of 10 lbs what would have the more recoil to the shoulder given a 300 ultra magnum or the 300 weatherby and a bullet of 180 to 200 grains and equal velocity of say 3100 fps.
This calculator will allow you to compare two >>> Recoil Calculator
. Whichever has more powder (esp. when different powders are used) to achieve the velocity will generate more felt recoil. However, as Barrelnut noted, you might not be able to feel the difference.
For instance, I ran the following numbers ...
300 WM
220 ELD-X
RL26 = 74.4g
2850 FPS
300 WBTY
220 ELD-X
Magnum = 84.3
2850 FPS
... and yielded the following free recoil energy (FT/LBS):
300 WM = 27.09
300 WBTY = 29.46
