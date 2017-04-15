Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Long Range Hunting & Shooting
recoil of a rifle
04-15-2017, 09:22 PM
recoil of a rifle
given a rifle with a 26 inch barrel and a weight of 10 lbs what would have the more recoil to the shoulder given a 300 ultra magnum or the 300 weatherby and a bullet of 180 to 200 grains and equal velocity of say 3100 fps.
gary b
04-15-2017, 09:32 PM
Re: recoil of a rifle
Just plug your numbers in here. There are several recoil calculators on the web.
ShootersCalculator.com | Recoil Calculator

I'm thinking the 300 RUM would have more recoil as it's 15% give or take more capacity and fires the bullet faster. If you made loads for each so that each shot the same FPS, I don't think you would feel any difference.
04-15-2017, 10:36 PM
Re: recoil of a rifle
given a rifle with a 26 inch barrel and a weight of 10 lbs what would have the more recoil to the shoulder given a 300 ultra magnum or the 300 weatherby and a bullet of 180 to 200 grains and equal velocity of say 3100 fps.
gary b
This calculator will allow you to compare two >>> Recoil Calculator. Whichever has more powder (esp. when different powders are used) to achieve the velocity will generate more felt recoil. However, as Barrelnut noted, you might not be able to feel the difference.

For instance, I ran the following numbers ...

300 WM
220 ELD-X
RL26 = 74.4g
2850 FPS

300 WBTY
220 ELD-X
Magnum = 84.3
2850 FPS

... and yielded the following free recoil energy (FT/LBS):

300 WM = 27.09
300 WBTY = 29.46

Cheers!
I voted for my "FREEDOM", "GUNS", and "MONEY" - keep the change - UNK.



"I am always proud of my country!"

"Leadership Rule #2: Don't be an ***hole." - Maj Gen Burton Field.
04-15-2017, 11:20 PM
Re: recoil of a rifle
If the two guns are the same weight , same length barrel , shooting the same weight bullet at the same velocity then the measurable recoil would be very close to the same . Felt recoil is another thing and can be changed by different stock shapes and better recoil pads etc. Also powder speed can make felt recoil seem sharper or a slower jolt .
Either would be about the same . Don't go light on the gun and get a stock that really suits your build well and feels comfortable to shoulder . Don't shy away from the gun lean into it so it don't get a running start at your shoulder .
