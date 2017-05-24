Recent Year Savages- Improvement over Past Years? Looking at the Savage 11/111 Long Range Hunter in 300 Win Mag. I've noticed some issues by members with the LHR quite a few years back. Savage's website is poor at best and I've been unable to get any reliable info on improvements over time (if any).



Have there been any improvements to the latest year models over the previous years or has this rifle stayed pretty much the same these past 5 years? Has it gotten any better production wise over time?