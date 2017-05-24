Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page Recent Year Savages- Improvement over Past Years?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

Recent Year Savages- Improvement over Past Years?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-24-2017, 01:45 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: May 2017
Posts: 1
Recent Year Savages- Improvement over Past Years?
Looking at the Savage 11/111 Long Range Hunter in 300 Win Mag. I've noticed some issues by members with the LHR quite a few years back. Savage's website is poor at best and I've been unable to get any reliable info on improvements over time (if any).

Have there been any improvements to the latest year models over the previous years or has this rifle stayed pretty much the same these past 5 years? Has it gotten any better production wise over time?
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« If you could pick only one cartridge for all NA game except the big bears... | Opinions for LR Scope Mounts »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:35 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC