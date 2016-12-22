     close
RE-33 and 300 RUM
12-22-2016, 04:25 PM
RE-33 and 300 RUM
Guys looking for some recipes / starting load ranges I can safely start with . Topped off with a 180-190 grain berger or Nosler BT.
    12-22-2016, 05:00 PM
    Re: RE-33 and 300 RUM
    My experience with rl33 in the rum is that it was too slow. With the weight bullets you are talking about we were not able to reach pressure.

    Steve
