Hunting
>
Long Range Hunting & Shooting
RE-33 and 300 RUM
12-22-2016, 04:25 PM
DXHI
Bronze Member
Join Date: Mar 2015
Posts: 94
RE-33 and 300 RUM
Guys looking for some recipes / starting load ranges I can safely start with . Topped off with a 180-190 grain berger or Nosler BT.
12-22-2016, 05:00 PM
RockyMtnMT
Official LRH Sponsor
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: Montana
Posts: 2,631
Re: RE-33 and 300 RUM
Guys looking for some recipes / starting load ranges I can safely start with . Topped off with a 180-190 grain berger or Nosler BT.
My experience with rl33 in the rum is that it was too slow. With the weight bullets you are talking about we were not able to reach pressure.
Steve
Hammer Bullets
Advanced Technology
Simply Better
www.hammerbullets.com
To hunt... or not to hunt...? What a stupid question.
