Re: RE-33 and 300 RUM Quote: DXHI Originally Posted by Guys looking for some recipes / starting load ranges I can safely start with . Topped off with a 180-190 grain berger or Nosler BT.



Steve My experience with rl33 in the rum is that it was too slow. With the weight bullets you are talking about we were not able to reach pressure.Steve



