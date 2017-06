Questions - 6.5 Creedmoor build Good afternoon,



I am considering making a visit to the local gunsmith to discuss having him build me a 6.5 creedmoor off a Remington 700 BDL in 22-250 that I had picked up on my last trip out west. I have a couple of questions and I was hoping you could point me in the right direction.



This rifle will be used primarily as a carry rifle for mule deer and antelope. There is also the possibility that I could use it on elk (within reasonable range). I also would use this rifle as my practice gun at the range so I decided on the 6.5CM because of its reported light recoil (I have never fired one).



For barrel length I was thinking 24" or 25". Does that sound appropriate?



I did some research on barrel twist and it looks like 1:8 should work. ????



Any guidance you can offer is most appreciated.



Thanks. Mike