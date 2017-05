PSA: SilencerCo Radius Rail Mounted Range Finder On Sale for $469.99



SILENCERCO RADIUS RAIL-MOUNTED RANGEFINDER | Brownells If anyone has ever wanted to try out the SiCo Radius, you can get one right now for $469.99 and free shipping if you use the promo code L9Q (retail is $950). I havent pulled the trigger yet, but a few guys ive talked to about it say if you set it up properly, its a good deal at the sub $500 price point.