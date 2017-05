Re: primers

Had a friend that needed powder so we split hazmat, they had a $20.00 Hazmat charge so shipped they cost me $50.00

Just keep your eye out they may pop up again. Just last week they had these GM215M LARGE MAG RIFLE the Gold Medal Match Large Rifle primers at Cabelas, I ordered 1000. I just checked and they are now out.Had a friend that needed powder so we split hazmat, they had a $20.00 Hazmat charge so shipped they cost me $50.00Just keep your eye out they may pop up again.