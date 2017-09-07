Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Is this possible?
07-09-2017, 09:20 PM
Is this possible?
Is it possible (maybe I should be asking if it's adviseable) to build a switchbarrel rifle in 6.5SAUM and 300 Norma? I'm curious if a Bighorn TL3 (LA) with a WTO SwitchLug would enable this combination? What problems does this pose and are they insurmountable?
07-10-2017, 01:45 AM
Re: Is this possible?
As far as I can see the two cartridge cases have different rim diameters .
Which would mean that two bolts would be required .
It would be better to use a 6.5 and a .300 based on the same case and then one bolt does both and case length would be the same for feeding . The rest is standard switch barrel stuff ala a Rem 700 .
