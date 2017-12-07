Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Poor quality EBay Steel targets
Poor quality EBay Steel targets
07-12-2017
Poor quality EBay Steel targets
I recently purchased a couple of supposedly AR500 targets from an Ebay seller kylharn and they arrived today. I tried my AR15 with 75gr match bullets and saw very slight pitting at 100 yards and more pronounced pitting with my 25-06 at that range. I then thought I'd grab a AR400 target I had laying around for 22 plinking. I then shot the AR400 target at 100 yards and the pitting was remarkably similar to the supposedly AR500 targets. I'm going to keep the targets because I intend to use these targets at between 500-800 yards but if they where for a 100 yard range I would be very disappointed in the hardness of these targets as they wouldn't last as compared to my true AR500 targets from different venders have done.
