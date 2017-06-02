     close
Optics advice
  #1  
Unread 02-06-2017, 08:07 AM
Optics advice
I am new to the long range hunting and shooting experience and forum, so I need some advice. I have hunted for many years though mostly with a bow and would like to give long range shooting a shot since my son enjoys hunting but likes a rifle. I purchased a Remington 700 Magpul hunter in .308.
I am first a hunter , second target shooting. For hunting application it will go from 50yds to a distance that I would be comfortable with. The long distance shooting well I guess from 500-800 yds and maybe further though it may be a while. I have looked at the NF SHV 5x20x56, the Vortex viper gen 2 and the Razor in a Gen one. I will learn to use the Mil function. I just need advice on which optics will suit both and be functional. the price range is about 1200-1300.
THanks for any help
    Unread 02-06-2017, 09:29 AM
    Re: Optics advice
    Welcome to LRH and enjoy!

    I don't think you can go wrong with the choices you mentioned above. IIWY, I would save some money for future upgrades and go with the 3-15x42 SWFA (in SFP or FFP, MILs or MOA) for under $700 and enjoy the LRH/S learning process; they are a lot of scopes for the money. I have the 5-20 HD and they are simply amazing.


    Good luck!
    Unread 02-06-2017, 09:56 AM
    Re: Optics advice
    RKW68,

    Personally, I would skip the Nightforce SHV.

    I have both the Viper and the Razor scope from Vortex and I use them in either 1st or 2nd plane without problems. The Razor is stout and heavy when compared to other models and makes. Either would be very suitable for your rifle. I actually prefer a Nightforce NXS 3.5-15x Mil-R which is excellent for hunting and ranging.

    If you expect to go longer eventually, you could consider the NXS 5.5-22x with the Velocity 1000 reticle. All this is on their website:

    NXS

    Regards.
    Unread 02-06-2017, 10:14 AM
    Re: Optics advice
    I will look at both of them later on and thank you for the advice. Being new to this its a bit overwhelming with all the different options. I have no experience with a FFP scope. But my understanding is just the crosshairs increase proportionally to the target as magnification is either increased or decreased. Is there actually a advantage to FFP over SFP
    Unread 02-06-2017, 10:52 AM
    Re: Optics advice
    Spend just a touch more like 1400 - 1500 and find you a nice used nightforce nxs ..
    Unread 02-06-2017, 11:02 AM
    Re: Optics advice
    I will look at both of them later on and thank you for the advice. Being new to this its a bit overwhelming with all the different options. I have no experience with a FFP scope. But my understanding is just the crosshairs increase proportionally to the target as magnification is either increased or decreased. Is there actually a advantage to FFP over SFP
    It boils down to personal preference and application(s). Perhaps, this will help ...

    If you use the reticle subtensions, in SFP you'll need it to have it at a ceratin setting, normally at max magnification; for FFP, it's calibrated at any magnification.

    Cheers!
    Unread 02-06-2017, 11:29 AM
    Re: Optics advice
    I am building a 300 win mag for long range. I just bought the Burris XTRII. It has some very nice features. 2 years ago I tried the Vortex PST Viper ffp. I could'nt sell it fast enough. Horrible scope.
    Check out the Burris!
    Thanks, Kirk
