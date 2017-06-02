Optics advice

RKW68,
Personally, I would skip the Nightforce SHV.
I have both the Viper and the Razor scope from Vortex and I use them in either 1st or 2nd plane without problems. The Razor is stout and heavy when compared to other models and makes. Either would be very suitable for your rifle. I actually prefer a Nightforce NXS 3.5-15x Mil-R which is excellent for hunting and ranging.
If you expect to go longer eventually, you could consider the NXS 5.5-22x with the Velocity 1000 reticle. All this is on their website:
NXS
Regards.