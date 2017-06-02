Re: Optics advice Quote: RKW68 Originally Posted by I am new to the long range hunting and shooting experience and forum, so I need some advice. I have hunted for many years though mostly with a bow and would like to give long range shooting a shot since my son enjoys hunting but likes a rifle. I purchased a Remington 700 Magpul hunter in .308.

I am first a hunter , second target shooting. For hunting application it will go from 50yds to a distance that I would be comfortable with. The long distance shooting well I guess from 500-800 yds and maybe further though it may be a while. I have looked at the NF SHV 5x20x56, the Vortex viper gen 2 and the Razor in a Gen one. I will learn to use the Mil function. I just need advice on which optics will suit both and be functional. the price range is about 1200-1300.

THanks for any help



I don't think you can go wrong with the choices you mentioned above. IIWY, I would save some money for future upgrades and go with the 3-15x42 SWFA (in SFP or FFP, MILs or MOA) for under $700 and enjoy the LRH/S learning process; they are a lot of scopes for the money. I have the 5-20 HD and they are simply amazing.



Good luck! Welcome to LRH and enjoy!



