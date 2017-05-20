Opinions for LR Scope Mounts I'm a varmint-target shooter that's just beginning to long range (max 700 yards) target shoot. For years the only mount system I've used has been picatinny or picatinny/Weaver style 1 piece rails with Warne QD rings, the rails being Talley, Warne, Nightforce, EGW, or Farrel.



I've always preferred these because of the options I have for placing my rings & scopes where I like them. I can always get a perfect scope fit & space my rings as far apart as possible.



I don't see a lot of guys using this set up on their rifles. Is there a reason? With the rails, I can buy nearly any MOA configuration that I want or need.



Just wondering what mounts most LR shooters use & why.



Thanks.

Jim D