Opinions for LR Scope Mounts
Unread 05-20-2017, 10:01 AM
Join Date: May 2017
Location: Southeast Texas
Posts: 20
Opinions for LR Scope Mounts
I'm a varmint-target shooter that's just beginning to long range (max 700 yards) target shoot. For years the only mount system I've used has been picatinny or picatinny/Weaver style 1 piece rails with Warne QD rings, the rails being Talley, Warne, Nightforce, EGW, or Farrel.

I've always preferred these because of the options I have for placing my rings & scopes where I like them. I can always get a perfect scope fit & space my rings as far apart as possible.

I don't see a lot of guys using this set up on their rifles. Is there a reason? With the rails, I can buy nearly any MOA configuration that I want or need.

Just wondering what mounts most LR shooters use & why.

Thanks.
Jim D
Unread 05-20-2017, 01:08 PM
dmj
Join Date: Nov 2013
Posts: 366
Re: Opinions for LR Scope Mounts
I use basically the same as you have described and basically for the same reasons as you. Long range for me is up to 800 yards. And extreme out to 1000, which to a lot of these people is a chip shot. So I'm not sure I qualify as a long range. I believe that reason some use different set ups, especially on hunting rifles, is weight reduction. Every ounce counts. But for me it's good quality rail and good quality rings and hopefully mounted right.
Unread 05-20-2017, 01:37 PM
Join Date: Jun 2010
Location: northern Nevada
Posts: 100
Re: Opinions for LR Scope Mounts
I use Warne 20 moa base and Seekins rings on most of my rigs for the same reasons you stated.
I'm still new to the LR game but I'm getting out to 1450 yards with this setup.
