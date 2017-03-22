Opinions on build vs custom Hello all, I have a 7mm Rem Mag Sendero rifle that is completely stock and have a Nightforce NXS 5.5x22x56 scope mounted on it. I've been using this setup for fun shooting and hunting for the last several years. I've never had anything custom so its been the nicest setup I've ever owned or operated.



However like most people I'm never satisfied and want to dive in a little deeper. I'm considering spending some coin to make improvements on this gun or maybe selling it and buying a new custom rifle from a reputable builder. At some point I'd like to start entering LR matches and want something that I can use for events and still hunt with. I do most of my hunting from fixed positions so weight isn't really a big concern.



What should I do. Start building the rifle I have or sell it and go full on custom build? What changes would you make to the Sendero? If I go the custom route who is your recommendation? I know GA Precision has been one of the top builders for a while now but who else should I be considering?