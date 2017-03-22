|
Re: Opinions on build vs custom
IMO, If you plan on hunting a lot I would keep it! That way you have a good excuse to build a custom toy :-). I have a 300 RUM in the sender, and I put in a timney trigger & I glass bedded the recoil lug & This gun chews a ragged hole @ 200 yds, and groups @1&1/4 @ 400 yds, & 2in @ 800 yds. I do reload so that helps ALOT! I'm no long range shooter & have only started getting serious on long range shootin the last few years. The sender has a HS precision stock that is aluminum bedded, not the best out there but glass bed the lug & your way ahead of the game!