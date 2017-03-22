Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Opinions on build vs custom
Hello all, I have a 7mm Rem Mag Sendero rifle that is completely stock and have a Nightforce NXS 5.5x22x56 scope mounted on it. I've been using this setup for fun shooting and hunting for the last several years. I've never had anything custom so its been the nicest setup I've ever owned or operated.

However like most people I'm never satisfied and want to dive in a little deeper. I'm considering spending some coin to make improvements on this gun or maybe selling it and buying a new custom rifle from a reputable builder. At some point I'd like to start entering LR matches and want something that I can use for events and still hunt with. I do most of my hunting from fixed positions so weight isn't really a big concern.

What should I do. Start building the rifle I have or sell it and go full on custom build? What changes would you make to the Sendero? If I go the custom route who is your recommendation? I know GA Precision has been one of the top builders for a while now but who else should I be considering?
I would consider selling it. It is a long action with a mag bolt face. Any rifle for competition will most likely be a short action non mag bolt face. You might decide on something like a 6.5x284 though for the long action, but would have to have a new bolt because of the mag bolt face.

Probably really need to decide on the cartridge you plan to use, then consider what to do with the Sendero.
IMO, If you plan on hunting a lot I would keep it! That way you have a good excuse to build a custom toy :-). I have a 300 RUM in the sender, and I put in a timney trigger & I glass bedded the recoil lug & This gun chews a ragged hole @ 200 yds, and groups @1&1/4 @ 400 yds, & 2in @ 800 yds. I do reload so that helps ALOT! I'm no long range shooter & have only started getting serious on long range shootin the last few years. The sender has a HS precision stock that is aluminum bedded, not the best out there but glass bed the lug & your way ahead of the game!
I agree with the guy above... Keep the Sendero for hunting, and build/buy something else for comps. You can never have too many guns.
"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger

"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith

The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja.
Also I would put in a aftermarket trigger! I'm not a fan of Remington triggers, even after they claim they fixed them, although I'm also in the group of people that had issues with remingtons xmark pro. I'm actually in the process of buying a 260 rem & leaning towards setting it up like my sendereo as far as trigger, stock, & bed the lug. It's either that or custom build off a 700 action.
I've had my eye on a McWhorter 6.5 Creedmoor. Only thing holding me back is the price tag. If I went that route I would take the scope off my Sendero and put it on the new gun and sell the Sendero. Seems like it would make for a better target gun and still adequate for game up to deer size.

The itch is strong.
The sendero is a perfect rifle to upgrade into a long range machine. Drop some coin on a stock, bed it, buy a first class trigger, get a 20 MOA rail and upgrade the rings and you have a fine rig.
