Opinion on Savage 10 FCP I picked up one of these today in 308. Cleaned and mounted a Nikon prostaff 7 on until I can get something else. Only flaw I see is bolt is a little rough and takes a little force to pick up bullets chambering from the magazine. Hope that loosens up in time. Fluted barrel and threaded. Got a real good deal on it new. Any advise or pros and cons on this rifle. Not even sure what I'm going to use it for yet. May put a brake on it and let wife bang away at the range. Reloade for a milspec so it will be cheaper to shoot than factory ammo. Anyone own one of these and if so how did it perform.