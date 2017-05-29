Not so long range bear with 270 SS

Had a tip from a friend that had seen a good bear and lots of sign while working the previous day so off I went the next morning. after a 2 mile hike through clearcuts I just hit the timber wall on a corner and right there were 2 smaller (last years cubs) standing at 40 yards eating away! They do exist!!! I pulled up the 270 SS and contemplated leveling one of them but for some reason didnt. During my thinking the breeze started changing direction and I was busted. The 2 bailed off the logging road into the dark timber and were gone. After this I thought that was my chance for the year and I let it go.... Oh well it was neat to be 40 yards from them.

I told myself if a miracle happened and I ran into another one I would take it and sure enough after another half mile of bear scat covered road I came around another corner and there was another one staring back at me! How is this possible?!!!

I pulled up and the bear was quartering to me so I appropriately held the crosshairs and squeezed the trigger sending the 165 Matrix down the barrel at 3024 fps. At 27 yards it was a fast and close shoot but the bear bit at the bullet impact then bailed off the road and was dead in 20 feet.

The Matrix was devastating on the bear and did the job which was a good test for me to see if I would use them close quarters with elk.



