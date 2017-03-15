Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Nosler Custom competition 107gr vd Hornady AMAX 105gr.
#
1
03-15-2017, 10:03 PM
Gary Wiant
Junior Member
Join Date: Mar 2017
Posts: 14
Nosler Custom competition 107gr vd Hornady AMAX 105gr.
I'm getting ready to start loading some bullets for my soon to be finished 6 Dasher, I'll be using this gun for mainly groundhog hunting & a little target shooting has anyone compared these 2 bullets?
Accuracy is my main concern.
Thanks
